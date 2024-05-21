Twister Destroys Building Right in Front of Chasers Amid Deadly Iowa Storms

Storm chasers in Iowa were left wondering if they had gotten a little too close for comfort after a tornado they just called in destroyed a building right in front of them on May 21.

Video from StormRunner Media shows the powerful tornado touching down as they track it near Creston. As the circulation crosses right in front of them, someone in the car is heard saying “House gone!” as debris flies across the road. “We may have gone too far, actually. I might wanna back up,” the driver replies.

Multiple damaging tornadoes were reported in Iowa on Tuesday, May 21. The Des Moines Register said Iowa Gov Kim Reynolds was planning to visit hard-hit Greenfield on Wednesday morning, where multiple deaths and injuries were reported. Credit: StormRunner Media via Storyful

Video Transcript

B lowering right now in this tornado, orange storm.

We're just, it's just southwest of red heading right towards town.

Not a good situation for this town right now.

No one.

Hi.

I miss, I know what I've got a tornado right here.

All right.

Hold there guys, please.

If you were in Red Oak, please be in your shelter.

Now.

That is right here, guys.

Right.

Circulation Crossing right here.

Whoa.

Over there right there.

Oh, how's going, how's gone?

Oh, no, we may have gone too far.

Actually, I might wanna back up.

Yeah, I'm backing up.