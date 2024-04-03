Tussock moth caterpillars are here — be sure to avoid them

Chances are you have seen furry caterpillars on trees, the sidewalk, hand rails and anywhere else they are able to climb.

Do not touch them.

As the weather warms up in South Texas, spring foliage brings out an abundance of tussock moth caterpillars that carry irritating, or even venomous, hairs that sting and can leave a rash on skin.

The caterpillars are about an inch or two long, have dark hairy bodies with a red head, two black "hair pencils" that look like antennae, four tufts of hair (tussocks) on their back and a fluffy tuft on its rear that looks like a tail.

A tussock moth caterpillar crawls up a patio at Azure Apartments in Corpus Christi Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

According to Texas A&M AgriLife, the tussock moth caterpillar isn't the only stinging species. There are the buck moth, spiny oak slug, saddleback, io moth and south flannel caterpillars, with the latter being the most painful.

If you happen to have a caterpillar crawl on your skin and sting you, you will feel immediate pain and reddish colored spots may appear where the spines entered the skin. Some may not feel pain until several minutes after being stung, while other can experience throbbing pain. Some may not feel much discomfort at all, as people respond differently to the caterpillar toxin.

A tussock moth caterpillar rests in a cocoon underneath a stairwell at Azure Apartments in Corpus Christi Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

If the caterpillar is still on you, immediately brush it off and use tape to remove the spines that may still be in your skin.

Washing the area with soap and water and then applying an ice pack may offer some relief. The pain normally goes away within the hour.

A tussock moth caterpillar crawls on a balcony at Azure Apartments in Corpus Christi Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

However, other symptoms may include nausea, vomiting, headaches, respiratory stress or shock. Seek medical treatment immediately if you become concerned.

