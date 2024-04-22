Turlock police arrest juvenile suspect in deadly shooting. He already was in custody

A 17-year-old male from Turlock was arrested Monday in an April 16 shooting that killed one person and wounded another.

When the Turlock Police Department investigation identified the alleged gunman, he already was in custody at the Stanislaus County Juvenile Detention Center on an unrelated case, according to a news release. Detectives rebooked the teen on charges of murder and attempted murder.

The shooting was the evening of April 16 on the 700 block of Wayside Drive, just off North Olive Avenue south of East Hawkeye Avenue.

Officers responding to the report found two gunshot victims and immediately began rendering aid, the release says. One of the victims, a 20-year-old man struck multiple times in the arm, was taken to a Modesto hospital for treatment of wounds that were not life-threatening.

The second victim, Amado “Dominic” Escobedo III, 19, of Ceres, was pronounced dead at the scene.

TPD detectives determined that the suspect and victims knew one another and that the shooting followed a brief altercation. The investigation, including evidence gathered, led to the suspect being identified.

On Monday, a search warrant was conducted in the 1200 block of Pioneer Avenue, about a quarter mile east of the crime scene. There. detectives seized evidence related to the investigation. That evidence does not include the gun believed to have been used in the crime, TPD spokeswoman Dominique Sanchez said.

The Turlock Police Department ask that anyone with information on the crime call Detective Blanc at 209-668-6540. Tips also may be left by calling 209-668-5550, ext. 6780, or emailing tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.