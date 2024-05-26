Trust in U. S. Supreme Court called into question after latest justice controversy

Trust in the U. S. Supreme Court is relatively low across the country. Only 49 percent of Americans have trust and confidence in the high court.

That’s not good for the institution that’s supposed to be the pillar of justice.

Now one of the conservative justices who’s taken heat for some of his public comments in the past is under scrutiny again. It’s Justice Samuel Alito, after the New York Times recently published a photo of the American Flag flying upside down in front of his house in January of 2021 … three days before Joe Biden’s inauguration.

It’s not a good look for a justice at any time. But flying a flag upside down became the symbol for people in the Stop the Steal Movement, election deniers who claim Donald Trump won the election.

Host Jim Niedelman returns with former Iowa Republican Party Chair Steve Grubbs and Scott County Democratic Party Chair Kay Pence.

Should the judge recuse himself? And what does this do to the already-struggling reputation of the Supreme Court?

“Republicans and Democrats alike have been of this flag being flown upside-down for the day that it was, and rightly so,” Grubbs said. But as far as Alido recusing himself, “That’s sort of a non-starter.”

“You’ve got to be able to trust that when you go into court that you’re going to have an equal chance under the law, and that a judge is going to be impartial,” Pence said.

To hear more from our panelists, click on the video.

Question of the Week

And now we want to hear from you, too, with our question of the week: What do you think about Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito flying the American Flag upside down outside his home? Please share your thoughts at 4therecord@whbf.com.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It's a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what's happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home

