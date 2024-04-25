Trump Throws Absolute Fit In Late-Night Rant For The Strangest Possible Reason

It’s not often that candidates attack people who endorse them, but that happened on Wednesday night when Donald Trump fired off a rant aimed at Bill Barr.

Trump noted that he’s said a lot of mean things about his former attorney general. After the endorsement, however, the former president took back exactly one of those insults.

“I called him ‘Weak, Slow Moving, Lethargic, Gutless, and Lazy,‘” Trump wrote in a late-night rant on his Truth Social website. “Based on the fact that I greatly appreciate his wholehearted Endorsement, I am removing the word ‘Lethargic’ from my statement.”

Once a close Trump ally, Barr has since drawn the former president’s ire for criticizing him during his frequent media appearances in recent years.

Barr has dismissed Trump’s claims of election fraud as “bullshit,” slammed Trump’s conduct after the election as “reprehensible,” and called Trump “a very petty individual who will always put his interests ahead of the country’s.”

Barr has called Trump a “horror show” who will “deliver chaos,” insisted that he “lacks all self-control,” and said Trump grew “detached from reality” after losing in 2020.

Yet last week, Barr called the election “two bad choices” and said he’ll be voting for Trump.

“Trump may be playing Russian roulette but a continuation of the Biden administration is national suicide in my opinion,” he said on Fox News.

Donald Trump on Truth Social Truth Social

Critics of both Trump and Barr fired back on social media:

