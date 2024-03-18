Trump sparks controversy with comments at rally

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Former President Donald Trump is causing controversy on the campaign trail.

During a rally this weekend, he warned of a bloodbath if he loses the election and called immigrants “animals.”

Trump’s remarks are drawing a sharp backlash from many Democrats and Republicans, but some people are defending him.

At a rally in Ohio Trump was talking about his plan to tax foreign made cars when he made a dark prediction.

“We’re going to put a 100% tariff on every single car that comes across the line, and you’re not going to be able to sell those cars. If I get elected, now, if I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a bloodbath for the whole, that’s going to be the least of it, it’s going to be a bloodbath for the country,” he said.

In his speech he also attacked undocumented immigrants.

“I don’t know if you call them people. In some cases, they’re not people in my opinion,” he added.

Critics slammed the remarks.

“What does that mean? He’s going to exact a bloodbath? There’s something wrong here, said Speaker Emeritus Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi said Trump’s comments underscore how important it is for Democrats to re-elect President Biden.

“We just have to win this election,” she added.

Republican Senator Bill Cassidy also criticized the comments.

“Many Americans continue to wonder should President Trump be president,” said Cassidy.

Trump’s former vice president Mike Pence defended the bloodbath comments.

“The president was clearly talking about the impact of imports devastating the American automotive industry,” said Pence.

Congressman Mike Turner (R-Ohio.) Said he disagrees with the wording but is more focused on border policies.

“Donald Trump is the only candidate in this race that’s going to be able to fix this crisis,” said Turner.

In a statement the Trump campaign said he was clearly talking about the economic impacts of another Biden term.

