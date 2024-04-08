Trump says he's proud of role in overturning Roe v. Wade

Former President Trump said in a statement Monday he was proud of his role in overturning Roe v. Wade, but stopped short of supporting a full nationwide ban on abortion. But some of the former president's supporters, and also President Biden, believe Trump would sign such a ban if it made its way to his desk during a second term. Weijia Jiang reports.