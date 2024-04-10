Trump says Arizona Supreme Court decision on abortion went too far

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday in Atlanta, former President Donald Trump said Tuesday's decision by the Arizona Supreme Court went too far. Trump predicted that officials in the state would "bring it back into reason." The court's ruling upheld an abortion law from 1864 that bans nearly all abortions.

Video Transcript

- Did Arizona go too far?

DONALD TRUMP: Yeah, they did and that will be straightened out. And as you know, it's all about state's rights. That'll be straightened out. And I'm sure that the governor and everybody else are going to bring it back into reason and that will be taken care of, I think, very quickly.

- What do you think about Florida? Florida--

DONALD TRUMP: Florida is probably maybe going to change also. See, it's all what-- it's the will of the people. This is what I've been saying. It's a perfect system. So for 52 years, people have wanted to end Roe v Wade to get it back to the states. We did that. It was an incredible thing, an incredible achievement. We did that.

And now the states have it, and the states are putting out what they want. It's the will of the people. So Florida's probably going to change. Arizona is going to definitely change. Everybody wants that to happen. And you're getting the will of the people. It's been pretty amazing.