Trump trades Twitter jabs with 'Alex' Baldwin

President Trump lashed out at Alec Baldwin in a typo-ridden tweet early Friday morning about the actor’s recent assertion that he is tired of playing the commander in chief on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.”

“Alex Baldwin [sic], whose dieing [sic] mediocre career was saved by his impersonation of me on SNL, now says playing DJT was agony for him,” Trump tweeted at 5:42 a.m. ET, about an hour after “Fox & Friends First” aired a segment on Baldwin’s lament. “Alex [sic], it was also agony for those who were forced to watch. You were terrible. Bring back Darrell Hammond, much funnier and a far greater talent!”

The president subsequently deleted and resubmitted the statement without typos.

Alec Baldwin, whose dying mediocre career was saved by his terrible impersonation of me on SNL, now says playing me was agony. Alec, it was agony for those who were forced to watch. Bring back Darrell Hammond, funnier and a far greater talent! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 2, 2018





Baldwin responded less than an hour later with a tweet predicting the collapse of Trump’s presidency.

Agony though it may be, I’d like to hang in there for the impeachment hearings, the resignation speech, the farewell helicopter ride to Mara-A-Lago. You know. The Good Stuff. That we’ve all been waiting for. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) March 2, 2018





He didn’t stop there.

Looking forward to the Trump Presidential Library.

A putting green.

Recipes for chocolate cake.

A live Twitter feed for visitors to post on.

A little black book w the phone numbers of porn stars.

You’re in and out in five minutes.

Just like… — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) March 2, 2018





Baldwin’s impersonation of Trump began in 2016, when he replaced Hammond to portray Trump during the presidential debates. Trump repeatedly expressed his displeasure with the parody, at one point accusing “SNL” of carrying out a “hit job” on him. Earlier during the campaign, Trump supported the show and even hosted it in November 2015.

But Trump lashed out after being skewered by “SNL” sketches.

“Time to retire the boring and unfunny show,” Trump tweeted on Oct. 16, 2016. “Alec Baldwin portrayal stinks. Media rigging election!”

Baldwin has continued to play Trump on “SNL” throughout his presidency, winning an Emmy Award last year for his sendup of the commander in tweet.

In his recent memoir, Baldwin admitted that he had never tried to impersonate Trump before “SNL.”

“When the stage manager took me to my mark for the first dress rehearsal, I had no idea what I was going to do. I mean, literally, the moment I walked out, I just said to myself, ‘Eyebrow up,’ and I tried to stick my face and my mouth out,” Baldwin wrote. “To me Trump is someone who is always searching for a stronger, better word, but he never finds it.”

In Trump, Baldwin says he’s found his most popular character: “The ‘SNL’ Trump sketches prompted people to approach me, thank me, and beseech me to ‘keep going’ more than any other portrayal or piece I have performed.”

