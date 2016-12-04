Woman delivers epic Twitter takedown after Trump attacks ‘SNL’

President-elect Donald Trump attacked NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” over its portrayal of him and his itchy Twitter finger early Sunday morning, calling the show “unwatchable” and “totally biased” — and Alec Baldwin’s impersonation of him “sad.”

“Just tried watching Saturday Night Live — unwatchable!” Trump tweeted, perhaps proving the sketch’s point. “Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can’t get any worse. Sad.”

A Missouri woman, Danielle Muscato, delivered an epic, profanity-laced response that went viral.

“You are the president-elect,” she tweeted. “Pick your f***ing battles, man. You are embarrassing yourself.”

Over the next two hours, Muscato, who describes herself as an “atheist-civil rights activist-musician” and “trans woman,” proceeded to trash Trump for not paying attention to more important issues. Her tweets were shared thousands of times by Trump’s critics.

“Baldwin’s impression isn’t ‘Sad,'” she tweeted. “You know what’s sad? In 7 [weeks] you’ll be responsible for 330 [million] lives & you can’t think of anything better to do than tweet [about] a comedy show. You know that actual lives are at stake, right? You’re pathetic.”

Last month, Trump told CBS’ “60 Minutes” that he would be “very restrained” in his use of Twitter as president but will reserve the right to use it as a “method” to combat what he perceives as negative stories about him.

“I’m going to be very restrained, if I use it at all,” Trump said.

He’s since used the social media platform to attack the New York Times, protesters burning the American flag, the popular vote count, the cast of “Hamilton” and, now, “SNL.”

“This is not a joke, Donald,” Muscato continued. “Don’t you have anything better to do? Are you so narcissistic that a PARODY is your priority?”

