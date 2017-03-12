‘She’s complicit’: Ivanka Trump torched by ScarJo on ‘SNL’

Alec Baldwin returned as Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend, imagining how the president would respond to an “Independence Day”-style alien invasion during the cold-open sketch. (Hint: It involves wearing a bomber jacket.) But it was Scarlett Johansson’s portrayal of Ivanka Trump that stole the show.

Johansson, in her fifth turn as “SNL” host, delivered a scathing impersonation of the first daughter in a fake commercial for a faux fragrance named “Complicit.”

“Every man knows her name,” the ad’s narrator said in a voiceover. “Every woman knows her face. When she walks into a room, all eyes are on her. She’s Ivanka. And a woman like her deserves a fragrance all her own — a scent made just for her. Because she’s beautiful. She’s powerful. She’s … complicit.”

“She’s a woman who knows what she wants and knows what she’s doing,” the narrator continued. “A feminist, an advocate, a champion for women — but, like, how?”

In real life, Trump’s daughter has made issues such as equal pay for women and maternity leave priorities, and she and her husband, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, are considered two of the president’s closest confidants. Critics, though, have wondered why they haven’t stepped in, at least publicly, when it came to some of Trump’s highly controversial policies, such as his executive order on immigration.

“The fragrance for the woman who could stop all this,” the ad concludes, “but won’t.”

