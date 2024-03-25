Trump hits $454 million deadline, a major winter storm in the Midwest and Southeast and ‘The Bachelor’ season finale

Good morning, everyone. A major winter storm is expected to bring snow and rain to the Midwest and Southeast. Use caution if traveling and expect delays. Now, on to the news.

Mike Stewart/AP

NEED TO KNOW

Trump's two big hearings

Former President Donald Trump has two major hearings to start the week: One in his civil fraud case, where he owes $454 million today, and the other in his hush money trial.

Civil fraud case: Trump’s lawyers said it’s an “impossibility” to pay the $454 million judgment by today’s deadline. New York Attorney General Letitia James could freeze Trump's bank accounts and begin the process to seize property. [New York Times]

Hush money trial: A New York judge will set a new start date after an initial delay. Trump’s team wants to further delay or dismiss the proceedings due to recently disclosed evidence. [Reuters]

Aaron Doster/AP

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT



🏀 Women’s NCAA upset

In the first upset of the women’s NCAA tournament, Duke beat Ohio State 75-63 after failing to make a basket for 11 minutes in the first half and then chasing a 16-point comeback. [Yahoo Sports]

🚗 Rising gas prices

The national gas average is $3.53 per gallon, nearly 10 cents higher than a year ago. Experts say it’s due to rising oil prices, falling inventories and a more expensive summer blend of gas. [Yahoo Finance]

🌍 Russia concert attack

Four suspects were charged with committing a terrorist act after 137 people were killed at Moscow’s Crocus City Hall on Friday. The terror group ISIS took responsibility for the violence. [CNN]

➡️ Princess Kate update

Kensington Palace said in a statement that Kate Middleton and Prince William were “extremely moved” by the response to Middleton’s cancer announcement last week — and reiterated the couple’s request for privacy. [CBS News]

💻 Facebook “poking”

Meta said it saw a 13-fold spike in Facebook “poking” last month after updating the decades-old feature. Users can now access a “Pokes” page with suggestions for who to poke. [NBC News]

WHAT’S HAPPENING TODAY



🏀 At the NCAA tournaments: The women’s games begin at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN. [USA Today]

📺 The Season 28 finale of The Bachelor airs at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. [Yahoo Entertainment]

🏒 In the NHL, the Kings play the Canucks, who are at the top of their division, at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN+. [AP]

💰 The next drawing for the Powerball jackpot, which surpassed $800 million, is at 11 p.m. ET. [CNN]

☀️ And don’t forget to: Read your daily horoscope. Play the Crossword. Check the forecast in your area.

Illustration: Yahoo News; photo by Morton Broffman/Getty Images

TODAY IN HISTORY

In 1965, Martin Luther King Jr. led 25,000 protestors on a five-day march from Selma, Ala., to the state capitol in Montgomery to push for Black Americans’ voting rights. Watch a part of his speech. [Business Insider]

3 QUESTIONS



...about the 2024 job market

A new survey sheds light on compensation and employment trends. I asked Kerry Hannon, a finance columnist, to break down the findings.

Lily: Who has the upper hand right now, employers or employees?

Kerry: For a few years, workers have had room to negotiate higher pay and flexibility. But employers are now taking back the reins when it comes to pay and remote work.

Lily: Does it look like pay bumps are on the menu this year?

Kerry: If you’ve got your eyes on a salary bump this year, you might be disappointed. On average, they’ll only be 4.5%, slightly ahead of inflation (3.2%). Many companies don’t even plan to give raises.

Lily: Is there any area in which employees have taken more power?

Kerry: Yep! Even if they’re doing so begrudgingly, 6 in 10 employers now share pay ranges in job ads. That’s an increase of 15% over last year, and a real plus for job seekers in salary negotiations.

Dig into the survey more: Read Kerry's reporting.

Today via YouTube

FEEL-GOOD MOMENT



Actor Kevin Bacon announced he’ll attend prom at Utah’s Payson High School, where Footloose was filmed over 40 years ago. Students had petitioned the actor to come since the school is relocating after this academic year. [Hollywood Reporter]

Have a wonderful day. See you tomorrow!

💡 P.S. Before you go, your daily advice: Need a copy of your previous tax return? Rather than paying the $30 fee, get the same information for free. [USA Today]

