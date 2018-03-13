Trump fires Tillerson, taps CIA chief Pompeo for state

WASHINGTON — President Trump announced early Tuesday morning that he was dismissing Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and replacing him with CIA Director Mike Pompeo. The State Department said the news came as a surprise to Tillerson, which appeared to contradict claims made by the White House that Tillerson had been alerted at least several days earlier.

Trump plans to name Gina Haspel, the current deputy director of the CIA, to replace Pompeo. If her appointment is confirmed, Haspel will be the first woman to head the agency.

“Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all,” Trump said in a tweet.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson participates in a news conference in Abuja, Nigeria, March 12, 2018. (Photo: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Trump’s decision continues a period of extraordinary turbulence for his administration, which has seen a record level of turnover among top-level staffers and Cabinet officials. Tillerson’s departure comes on the heels of the abrupt exit of Gary Cohn, who was Trump’s top economic adviser. Cohn resigned March 6.

The State Department released a statement from Undersecretary of State Steve Goldstein saying Tillerson “did not speak to the president and is unaware of the reason” for his dismissal.

“The Secretary had every intention of staying because of the critical progress made in national security,” the statement said.

Hours later, Goldstein himself was fired, evidently for contradicting the White House version of event.

A senior Trump aide told reporters that White House chief of staff John Kelly telephoned Tillerson, who was traveling in Africa, on Friday to tell him he would be replaced. The aide, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Kelly “made clear that it was imminent.” Kelly called Tillerson again on Saturday and “reiterated the Friday conversation,” said the aide, whose remarks suggested Trump hoped Tillerson would resign.

Tillerson cut short his trip and returned to Washington Monday.

The president is traveling to California on Tuesday. He briefly spoke to reporters before boarding Marine One and suggested he had communicated with Tillerson about the move.

“Rex and I have been talking about this for a long time,” Trump said.

President Trump speaks to the media prior to departing on Marine One from the White House March 13. (Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

The Washington Post was first to report the news of Tillerson’s exit.

There had been persistent tensions between Trump and Tillerson, including a report last October that the secretary of state had called the president a “moron” in a Pentagon meeting. Tillerson never fully denied that report.

The pair also clashed on policy issues including Iran, North Korea and the blockade against Qatar. Just before Trump revealed his surprising decision earlier this month to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Tillerson had said it was not yet time to negotiate with Pyongyang. And on Monday, Tillerson struck a far different tone than the White House when he strongly attacked Russia over the attempted assassination of a former spy now living in Britain. The White House declined to blame the poison-gas attack on Russia despite assertions by the British government.

When he spoke to reporters before boarding Marine One, Trump said he and Tillerson “were not really thinking the same way.” As an example, he cited the Iran nuclear deal, which he has denounced and Tillerson sought to fix. Trump said he and Pompeo are “always on the same wavelength.”