Top Trump economic aide Gary Cohn resigns

WASHINGTON — In the latest staff shakeup to rattle the White House, President Trump’s most senior economic adviser, former investment banker Gary Cohn, will leave his post in a few weeks, it was announced Tuesday. Cohn leaves after scoring a victory with a vast tax-cut law but suffering a defeat with the looming imposition of U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

“It has been an honor to serve my country and enact pro-growth economic policies to benefit the American people, in particular the passage of historic tax reform,” Cohn said in a statement distributed by Trump’s press office. “I am grateful to the President for giving me this opportunity and wish him and the Administration great success in the future.”

It was not immediately clear who would replace Cohn, a free-trade Democrat who served as president and chief operating officer for the Wall Street giant Goldman Sachs for a decade but found himself in frequent clashes with the protectionist forces in Trump’s West Wing. Allies of Stephen Bannon, the nationalist former senior strategist purged last year, mockingly referred to him as “Globalist Gary.”

Cohn also found himself at odds with Trump himself, notably after the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., where one counter-protester was killed. The president said that marchers opposing neo-Nazis and anti-Semites were as responsible for the violence as the far-right demonstrators, leading Cohn to criticize his boss in an interview in the Financial Times.

An administration official said Cohn had been discussing his departure with the president for a few weeks.

“Gary has been my chief economic advisor and did a superb job in driving our agenda, helping to deliver historic tax cuts and reforms and unleashing the American economy once again,” Trump said in a statement. “He is a rare talent, and I thank him for his dedicated service to the American people.”

Cohn’s departure raised questions about ongoing economic issues — like the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) binding the U.S., Canada and Mexico. He was a known supporter of the pact, while U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer and White House trade adviser Peter Navarro both fit in the nationalist wing of the White House.

“The chances of more bad economic policy coming from the White House dramatically increased,” a former White House staffer told Yahoo News, discussing Cohn’s departure. “Hopefully, the president will bring in someone who shares Gary’s point of view, so there can be robust policy debates, instead of everything being dictated by Navarro and Lighthizer. Also, NAFTA deathwatch begins now.”

The former staffer also predicted that Cohn’s exit could lead to turmoil on Wall Street.

“Be interesting to watch market tomorrow,” the former staffer said.

A Trump ally who spoke to Yahoo News framed Cohn’s departure as a defeat for the former Goldman Sachs executive, who, before breaking with Trump after Charlottesville, was said to be in the running to head the Federal Reserve or become White House chief of staff.

“The Swamp devours Wall Street’s golden boy Gary Cohn,” the Trump ally said in a text message. “Didn’t become fed chair, didn’t become CoS, didn’t stop tariffs.”

Cohn’s departure came shortly after Trump declared “I like conflict” among senior aides but defended his White House as a great place to work — despite the unusually high staff turnover, the confusion over major policies and the unexpected salvos from the Twitterer-in-chief.

“It’s tough, I like conflict, I like having two people with different points of view — and I certainly have that — and then I make a decision,” he said at a joint press conference with visiting Prime Minister Stefan Löfven of Sweden. “But I like watching it, I like seeing it, and I think it’s the best way to go.”