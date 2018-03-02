Seven days in Trumpland: Confusion, scandals and indictments

President Trump gestures as he makes a joke about his hair during remarks to the Conservative Political Action Conference, Feb. 23, 2018, in Oxon Hill, Md. (Photo: Evan Vucci/AP)

For President Trump, it has been a week to forget.

Even by the standards of a White House beset by multiple investigations, routine allegations of ethical lapses and an agenda that, in and of itself, keeps news organizations struggling to keep pace, the seven-day span from Friday, Feb. 23, through Friday, March 2, stands out.

Friday, Feb. 23

In a speech to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Trump announced new U.S. sanctions against North Korea, and said that if those don’t work, “we’ll have to go ‘phase 2’ and phase 2 may be a very rough thing, may be very, very unfortunate for the world. But, hopefully, the sanctions will work.”

As the nation continued to grieve for the victims of the Parkland, Fla., high school massacre, Trump reiterated his view that arming teachers would deter shooters, despite news reports confirming that a uniformed sheriff’s deputy on duty at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School failed to take action against the shooter.

President Trump at the Conservative Political Action Conference. (Photo: Evan Vucci/AP) More

“A teacher would have shot the hell out of him before he knew what happened,” Trump said at CPAC.

But Friday’s real bombshell came from special counsel Robert Mueller, who obtained a guilty plea from former Trump aide Rick Gates as part of a deal that ratchets up pressure on former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort. The cooperation of Manafort, who has been indicted on a variety of bank, tax and conspiracy charges but maintains his innocence, is considered key to Mueller’s investigation into ties between the campaign and the Russian government.

Saturday, Feb. 24

The House Intelligence Committee released a redacted Democratic memo that rebutted claims made in an earlier Republican memo of FBI surveillance abuses during the campaign.

“The Democratic response memo released today should put to rest any concerns that the American people might have as to the conduct of the FBI, the Justice Department and the FISC,” Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said in a statement.

Indeed, the new memo undercut several of the claims made in the GOP version, including the most significant: that a FISA court granted a warrant to surveil former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser Carter Page based on the so-called Steele dossier.

With the memo dominating headlines, Trump headed for a safe harbor: An interview with Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro, during which he lashed out at Schiff, calling him a “total phony” and a “bad guy,” and then blamed his own Attorney General Jeff Sessions for not investigating the Democrats on the committee.

President @realDonaldTrump on Dem FISA memo: "A lot of bad things happened on the other side, not on this side, but the other side. And somebody should look into it because what they did was really fraudulent." pic.twitter.com/PgEyKLAYEM — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 25, 2018





Monday, Feb. 26

During a meeting with many of the nation’s governors at the White House on how to make schools safer from mass shootings, Trump made news with the announcement that he had secretly met with National Rifle Association leaders Wayne LaPierre and Chris Cox over the weekend. The president then summed up his get-together with the NRA officials:

“Don’t worry about the NRA, they’re on our side,” Trump said. “Half of you are so afraid of the NRA, there’s nothing to be afraid of.”

During that same meeting, Trump raised eyebrows when imagining how he would have responded to the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“I really believe I’d run in there, even if I didn’t have a weapon,” Trump said. “I think most of the people in this room would’ve done that too. Because I know most of you. But the way they [the sheriff’s deputies who failed to confront the shooter] performed was really a disgrace.”