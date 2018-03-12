Five dead in New York river helicopter crash

Five people have died after a helicopter owned by a tour group plunged into Manhattan’s East River, police said on Monday. The red chopper, which is owned by tourism group Liberty, was carrying six people including the pilot when it crashed into the river near the upscale Upper East Side neighborhood shortly after 7:00 pm on Sunday.

Police chief James O’Neill said the aircraft had been leased by photographers. The cause of the accident was not immediately clear, but local media indicated the pilot had sent a distress signal that mentioned an engine problem shortly before the crash. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident. (AFP)

