Trump fires back after Clinton calls U.N. speech 'dangerous'

The 2016 campaign continues.

President Trump lashed out at Hillary Clinton after his former election opponent called his speech to the United Nations General Assembly “very dark” and “dangerous.”

“After allowing North Korea to research and build Nukes while Secretary of State (Bill C also), Crooked Hillary now criticizes,” Trump tweeted Wednesday.

Trump also retweeted a comment from a user who said, “It is the height of hypocrisy. Obama and Clinton in effect gave nuclear weapons to North Korea by their policy of appeasement.”

In an appearance on the “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” Tuesday, Clinton said she had seen parts of Trump’s speech earlier that day, including the part when he threatened to “totally destroy North Korea.”

“I thought it was very dark, dangerous — not the kind of message that the leader of the greatest nation in the world should be delivering,” Clinton said.

Employing his newly coined moniker for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Trump also said in his speech, “Rocket Man is on a suicide mission for himself and for his regime.”

Clinton, a former secretary of state, stressed that world leaders “should lead with diplomacy; you should lead with the commitment to try to avoid conflict however you can.”





Trump’s response to Clinton Wednesday was part of a Twitter outburst in which he mused about the “many interesting leaders” at the U.N., retweeted and responded to compliments, and — without context — thanked “Fox & Friends,” which he called a “great show,” before touting the GOP’s latest attempt to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act and pumping up Luther Strange’s Senate campaign.

Despite the fact that the election ended more than 10 months ago, the two former opponents have continued their rivalry well into 2017. Clinton remains a favorite target of Trump’s, and the two traded barbs on Twitter just last week, as Clinton ramped up her public criticism of the president while promoting her election memoir, “What Happened.”

