Hillary Clinton taunts Trump after president revives 'Crooked' jab

Hillary Clinton hit back at President Trump on Twitter Thursday after both he and the White House slammed the 2016 Democratic nominee’s explanation in her new campaign memoir explaining her election loss.

The night before, Trump revived his “Crooked Hillary Clinton” moniker for her and declared that she had “no game.”

“If you didn’t like that book, try this one,” Clinton tweeted to Trump with a forthcoming children’s version of her 1996 tome “It Takes a Village” attached. “Some good lessons in here about working together to solve problems. Happy to send a copy.”

If you didn't like that book, try this one — some good lessons in here about working together to solve problems. Happy to send a copy. pic.twitter.com/7dmVJ44mZu — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 14, 2017





In “What Happened,” which was released Tuesday, Clinton places partial blame for her loss on many factors outside of her own campaign, including the Russian intervention, Bernie Sanders, the media, Trump’s reality-show-like run and former FBI Director James Comey’s letter to Congress alerting lawmakers he had reopened the bureau’s investigation into her emails just 11 days before the election. Clinton also describes Trump as a “clear and present danger to the country and the world” and a “perfect Trojan horse” for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Earlier this week, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders was asked by Yahoo News if Trump had plans to read it.

“Whether or not he’s going to read Hillary Clinton’s book, I am not sure, but I would think that he’s pretty well versed on what happened. I think its pretty clear to all of America,” Sanders said. “I think it’s sad that, after Hillary Clinton ran one of the most negative campaigns in history and lost, and the last chapter of her public life is going to be now defined by propping up book sales with false and reckless attacks. I think that that’s a sad way for her to continue.”

Trump subsequently made it clear that he was no fan.

The "deplorables" came back to haunt Hillary.They expressed their feelings loud and clear. She spent big money but, in the end, had no game! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017





Crooked Hillary Clinton blames everybody (and every thing) but herself for her election loss. She lost the debates and lost her direction! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017





“Crooked Hillary Clinton blames everybody (and every thing) but herself for her election loss. She lost the debates and lost her direction!” Trump tweeted. “The ‘deplorables’ came back to haunt Hillary. They expressed their feelings loud and clear. She spent big money but, in the end, had no game!”

