'Trump failed, Biden delivered' on infrastructure in Arizona, Biden campaign will argue

Mitch Landrieu, a former infrastructure czar in President Joe Biden’s administration, will travel to Arizona this week to make the case that “Biden delivered” on infrastructure where his Republican challenger, former President Donald Trump, “failed.”

Landrieu will make stops in Phoenix, Mesa and Tucson on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the Biden campaign in Arizona.

Landrieu is a former mayor of New Orleans and served as a senior adviser for the White House’s implementation of the infrastructure law. He stepped down from his role in the White House earlier this year to become a co-chair of Biden’s campaign.

"Joe Biden is delivering where Trump failed, creating hundreds of thousands of good-paying construction, CHIPS and manufacturing jobs while rebuilding Arizona's infrastructure and working to protect the state’s water supply," Landrieu said in a written statement. "After Trump turned ‘infrastructure week’ into a punchline, President Biden and Kamala Harris are strengthening the state's economy and standing up for workers — and Arizonans aren’t going back."

Mitch Landrieu, former adviser to President Joe Biden

The 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is one of the crown jewels of Biden’s legislative record, along with laws focused on addressing climate change and reviving U.S. semiconductor manufacturing.

The president has billed the effort as the largest infrastructure investment in a generation and a way to create jobs.

The Brookings Institution, a think tank, has found that the Infrastructure Law’s implementation is largely going to plan and it began “hitting its stride” last year, as money started to roll off federal balance sheets in earnest.

Still, there are fears that workforce shortages could stall the rollout of the infrastructure law in Arizona.

Its progressive critics said it further entrenches the U.S. into some policies and infrastructure systems that cause planet-warming carbon emissions.

The term “infrastructure week” became a running joke inside the Beltway during Trump’s administration because the former president perennially revived and then pivoted from the issue while in office.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 'Trump failed' on infrastructure, Mitch Landrieu to argue in Arizona