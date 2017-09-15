Trump to ESPN: 'Apologize for untruth!'

President Trump demanded an apology from ESPN Friday after one of its hosts labeled him a “white supremacist.”

“ESPN is paying a really big price for its politics (and bad programming),” Trump wrote on Twitter, minutes after firing off a volley of tweets reacting to an apparent terror attack in London. “Apologize for untruth!”

ESPN is paying a really big price for its politics (and bad programming). People are dumping it in RECORD numbers. Apologize for untruth! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017





Jemele Hill, a “SportsCenter” co-host, sparked the controversy Monday by sharply criticizing Trump on Twitter.

Besides calling him a “white supremacist,” Hill also said in a series of tweets that Trump was “the most ignorant, offensive president of my lifetime” and a “bigot” who has “empowered white supremacists.”

ESPN said in a Tuesday statement that Hill’s comments “do not represent the position of ESPN.”

“We have addressed this with Jemele and she recognizes her actions were inappropriate,” they continued.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders was asked on Wednesday for a reaction to Hill’s comments and whether the president was aware of them.

“I’m not sure if he’s aware, but I think that’s one of the more outrageous comments that anyone could make, and certainly something that I think is a fireable offense by ESPN,” Sanders said.

Later Wednesday, Hill posted a statement clarifying that her comments expressed “personal beliefs.”

“My regret is that my comments and the public way I made them painted ESPN in an unfair light,” she said.

ESPN said it accepted Hill’s apology.

