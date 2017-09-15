Trump renews calls for travel ban after ‘loser’ attack in London

President Trump called for a “far larger, tougher and more specific” travel ban in response to reports of an explosion on a London tube train Friday morning.

The blast, which injured more than a dozen morning commuters and is being investigated as a terror incident, prompted a series of tweets from the U.S. president, who once again described terrorists as “losers” and urged “proactive” and “nasty” action.

“Loser terrorists must be dealt with in a much tougher manner,” Trump wrote. “The internet is their main recruitment tool which we must cut off & use better!”

Another attack in London by a loser terrorist.These are sick and demented people who were in the sights of Scotland Yard. Must be proactive! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017





Loser terrorists must be dealt with in a much tougher manner.The internet is their main recruitment tool which we must cut off & use better! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017





The travel ban into the United States should be far larger, tougher and more specific-but stupidly, that would not be politically correct! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017





Scotland Yardconfirmed that the explosion was caused by an improvised explosive devise, or IED, that was detonated on an underground train during rush hour in southwest London Friday. Twenty-two people were injured, said police and health officials, as hundreds of detectives began to investigate the attack. No arrests have been made so far. None of the injuries were said to be life-threatening.

According to CNN’s Jim Sciutto, London Metropolitan Police called Trump’s tweets about the explosion “pure speculation” and “unhelpful.”

Earlier this week, the U.S. Supreme Court handed Trump a partial victory on his controversial travel ban, allowing the implementation on a broad restriction against some refugees from entering the country.

But his tweets Friday made clear that this concession was not enough for Trump, who during his campaign for the White House called for barring all Muslims from entering the U.S.

As president, Trump issued an executive order that narrowed the policy to block residents of seven and then six Muslim-majority countries, in addition to refugees. Since he signed the first iteration of the order in January, Trump’s travel ban has faced a number of legal challenges and been subjected to various court-imposed limitations.

The order was initially blocked by two different federal judges, one ruling that the ban amounted to religious discrimination in violation of the Constitution, the other arguing that it exceeded the boundaries of Trump’s authority as president. But in late June, the Supreme Court ruled that the Trump Administration could begin to implement the ban — with some limitations.

In October, the Supreme Court will hear complete arguments in both cases against the ban.



