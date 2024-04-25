Trump denied new E. Jean Carroll trial in $83.3 million defamation case

Donald Trump will not get a new trial in his case against E. Jean Carroll, after federal Judge Lewis Kaplan on Thursday denied the former president's request.

Trump was ordered to pay Carroll, an advice columnist, $83.3 million, after a New York jury ruled in January that he had defamed her in 2019 by denying her allegations of sexual assault.

Writer E. Jean Carroll waves as she leaves federal court after the verdict in her defamation case against former US president Donald Trump in New York on January 26, 2024. Former US president Donald Trump was ordered January 26 by a New York jury to pay $83 million in damages to writer E. Jean Carroll, whom he publicly insulted and called a liar for alleging that he sexually assaulted her. The jury reached its decision after slightly less than three hours of deliberations. Trump made multiple comments about Carroll while he was president, demeaning her in the wake of her allegation of a 1990s assault.

The ruling and heavy sum was on top of $5 million Trump already owed Carroll from an earlier case last year, in which a civil jury found he had sexually assaulted and defamed her again in 2022.

Judge Kaplan rejected Trump's latest attempt to avoid paying over $80 million, finding in his ruling Thursday the former president's motion for a new trial or judgment "without merit" and the amount in damages appropriate.

"Mr. Trump’s malicious and unceasing attacks on Ms. Carroll were disseminated to more than 100 million people," the judge wrote. "They included public threats and personal attacks, and they endangered Ms. Carroll’s health and safety. The jury was entitled to conclude that Mr. Trump derailed the career, reputation, and emotional well-being of one of America’s most successful and prominent advice columnists and authors."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump denied new E. Jean Carroll defamation trial, judgment