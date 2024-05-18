Trump calls Barron's graduation 'beautiful,' then says 'our enemies' threaten his freedom.

Donald Trump called his youngest son's high school graduation ceremony Friday a "beautiful thing" in a speech in Minnesota in which he conflated the morning event at Oxbridge Academy with the criminal charges he faces.

Trump said Barron, as a college prep student, "got good marks and he's a good boy and it was a big day." He added that the youth also stood out among his fellow graduates at the ceremony because of his height.

"I had my very tall son today graduate from high school, all 6'9," Trump said to cheers at the Lincoln-Reagan dinner held in St. Paul hours after the graduation. "He was easy to spot. You look up and you have this one kid, 6'9."

Former President Trump and wife Melania attend the high school graduation ceremony of their son, Barron, at Oxbridge Academy on Friday.

Trump then segued to the Manhattan hush money trial and the three other sets of criminal charges he faces.

"For a while the judge said you can't go to your son's graduation," Trump said of New York Judge Juan Merchan, who is presiding over the trial. "There was a lot of people not happy about that. It was beautiful to watch, but when you think about what we're doing, and what I'm doing, I'm being indicted for you. And never forget our enemies want to take away my freedom because I will never let them take away your freedom."

Last month, the former president and presumptive Republican presidential nominee fumed "that I can't go to my son's graduation" because of the ongoing New York business fraud trial. However, the judge presiding over the case dealing with the bookkeeping of an alleged hush money payment to a porn star subsequently canceled court Friday, allowing Trump to attend Barron's graduation ceremony in West Palm Beach.

Antonio Fins is a politics and business editor at The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach him at afins@pbpost.com. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Trump praises son Barron's graduation, then attacks 'enemies'