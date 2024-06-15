How to watch the 77th Annual Tony Awards live without cable

Ariana DeBose will once again host the Tony Awards, and will produce and choreograph the opening number. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Broadway fans, get ready, because the curtain is rising on the 77th Annual Tony Awards! While most years, one or two musicals take center stage during awards season, this year there is plenty of love for all five of the shows nominated for Best Musical. And no clear consensus surrounding the Best Revival of a Musical contenders, either — making this year’s Tony Awards even more exciting. Nominees Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, Hell’s Kitchen, Illinoise, Merrily We Roll Along, Suffs, The Outsiders, The Who’s Tommy, Water for Elephants and Stereophonic are all slated to perform on the Tonys stage. Ariana DeBose will once again host the ceremony. Stars such as Rachel McAdams, Eddie Redmayne and Jim Parsons will be in attendance.

The 77th Tony Awards will air on CBS and stream live on Paramount+’s SHOWTIME tier this Sunday, June 16 at 8 p.m. ET. Here’s what else you need to know:

How to watch the 2024 Tony Awards:

Paramount+ with SHOWTIME Stream the Tonys Try free at Paramount

Date: Sunday, June 16

Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

Location: Lincoln Center, NYC

TV channel: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

When are the 2024 Tonys?

The 77th annual Tony Awards will take place this Sunday, June 16, 2024.

What time are the Tonys on?

The 2024 Tonys will air at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT this Sunday.

What channel are the Tonys on?

CBS will once again be the network home of the Tony Awards.

How to watch the Tonys without cable:

(Paramount) Paramount+ with SHOWTIME Stream the Tonys For streaming the 2024 Tony Awards, you'll need the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME tier for $12. The subscription is ad-free and includes live access to your local CBS channel — and you can try it out free for 7 days! In addition to live awards shows on CBS, you can catch live sporting events like Premier League and Champions League games on the platform. But it's not just about live events, Paramount+ also offers a host of other hit shows, plus new and classic movies. Unlike a lot of other streaming services these days, Paramount+ still offers a one-week free trial — so new subscribers can sign up to watch this weekend and check out the rest of the Paramount+ library totally free for seven days. Try free at Paramount

Tony Awards host 2024:

Everyone get ready for another viral performance, because Academy Award-winning actor Ariana DeBose will once again host this year’s awards.

Who is performing at the Tonys this year?

This year’s Tony Awards will feature performances from Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, Hell’s Kitchen, Illinoise, Merrily We Roll Along, Suffs, The Outsiders, The Who’s Tommy, Water for Elephants and Stereophonic.

How long are the Tonys?

The Tonys start at 8 p.m. ET and are expected to run until 11 p.m. ET.

Where are the Tonys held this year?

This year’s Tony Awards, for the very first time, will be held at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York. Last year the awards moved to the United Palace, and prior to that Radio City Music Hall served as the long-time host.

2024 Tony nominees:

Best Musical

Hell’s Kitchen

Illinoise

The Outsiders

Suffs

Water for Elephants

Best Play

Jaja's African Hair Braiding

Mary Jane

Mother Play

Prayer for the French Republic

Stereophonic

Best Revival of a Play

Appropriate

An Enemy of the People

Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Best Revival of a Musical

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Gutenberg! The Musical!

Merrily We Roll Along

The Who's Tommy

Best Book of a Musical

Kristoffer Diaz, Hell's Kitchen

Bekah Brunstetter, The Notebook

Adam Rapp and Justin Levine, The Outsiders

Shaina Taub, Suffs

Rick Elice, Water for Elephants

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Adam Guettel, Days of Wine and Roses

David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, Here Lies Love

Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, The Outsiders

Will Butler, Stereophonic

Shaina Taub, Suffs

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

William Jackson Harper, Uncle Vanya

Leslie Odom, Jr., Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Liev Schreiber, Doubt: A Parable

Jeremy Strong, An Enemy of the People

Michael Stuhlbarg, Patriots

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic

Jessica Lange, Mother Play

Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane

Sarah Paulson, Appropriate

Amy Ryan, Doubt: A Parable

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Brody Grant, The Outsiders

Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along

Dorian Harewood, The Notebook

Brian d'Arcy James, Days of Wine and Roses

Eddie Redmayne, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Eden Espinosa, Lempicka

Maleah Joi Moon, Hell's Kitchen

Kelli O'Hara, Days of Wine and Roses

Maryann Plunkett, The Notebook

Gayle Rankin, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Will Brill, Stereophonic

Eli Gelb, Stereophonic

Jim Parsons, Mother Play

Tom Pecinka, Stereophonic

Corey Stoll, Appropriate

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Doubt: A Parable

Juliana Canfield, Stereophonic

Celia Keenan-Bolger, Mother Play

Sarah Pidgeon, Stereophonic

Kara Young, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Roger Bart, Back To The Future: The Musical

Joshua Boone, The Outsiders

Brandon Victor Dixon, Hell's Kitchen

Sky Lakota-Lynch, The Outsiders

Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along

Steven Skybell, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Shoshana Bean, Hell's Kitchen

Amber Iman, Lempicka

Nikki M. James, Suffs

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Monty Python's Spamalot

Kecia Lewis, Hell's Kitchen

Lindsay Mendez, Merrily We Roll Along

Bebe Neuwirth, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best Scenic Design of a Play

dots, Appropriate

dots, An Enemy of the People

Derek McLane, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

David Zinn, Jaja's African Hair Braiding

David Zinn, Stereophonic

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian, The Outsiders

Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, Hell's Kitchen

Takeshi Kata, Water for Elephants

David Korins, Here Lies Love

Riccardo Hernández and Peter Nigrini, Lempicka

Tim Hatley and Finn Ross, Back To The Future: The Musical

Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best Costume Design of a Play

Dede Ayite, Appropriate

Dede Ayite, Jaja's African Hair Braiding

Enver Chakartash, Stereophonic

Emilio Sosa, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

David Zinn, An Enemy of the People

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Dede Ayite, Hell's Kitchen

Linda Cho, The Great Gatsby

David Israel Reynoso, Water for Elephants

Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Paul Tazewell, Suffs

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Isabella Byrd, An Enemy of the People

Amith Chandrashaker, Prayer for the French Republic

Jiyoun Chang, Stereophonic

Jane Cox, Appropriate

Natasha Katz, Grey House

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Brandon Stirling Baker, Illinoise

Isabella Byrd, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Natasha Katz, Hell's Kitchen

Bradley King and David Bengali, Water for Elephants

Brian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim, The Outsiders

Best Sound Design of a Play

Justin Ellington and Stefania Bulbarella, Jaja's African Hair Braiding

Leah Gelpe, Mary Jane

Tom Gibbons, Grey House

Bray Poor and Will Pickens, Appropriate

Ryan Rumery, Stereophonic

Best Sound Design of a Musical

M.L. Dogg and Cody Spencer, Here Lies Love

Kai Harada, Merrily We Roll Along

Nick Lidster for Autograph, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Gareth Owen, Hell's Kitchen

Cody Spencer, The Outsiders

Best Direction of a Play

Daniel Aukin, Stereophonic

Anne Kauffman, Mary Jane

Kenny Leon, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Lila Neugebauer, Appropriate

Whitney White, Jaja's African Hair Braiding

Best Direction of a Musical

Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along

Michael Greif, Hell's Kitchen

Leigh Silverman, Suffs

Jessica Stone, Water for Elephants

Danya Taymor, The Outsiders

Best Choreography

Annie-B Parson, Here Lies Love

Camille A. Brown, Hell's Kitchen

Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman, The Outsiders

Justin Peck, Illinoise

Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll, Water for Elephants

Best Orchestrations

Timo Andres, Illinoise

Will Butler and Justin Craig, Stereophonic

Justin Levine, Matt Hinkley and Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance), The Outsiders

Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, Hell's Kitchen

Jonathan Tunick, Merrily We Roll Along

Productions With Multiple Nominations:

Hell's Kitchen - 13

Stereophonic - 13

The Outsiders - 12

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club - 9

Appropriate - 8

Merrily We Roll Along - 7

Water for Elephants - 7

Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch - 6

Suffs - 6

An Enemy of the People - 5

Jaja's African Hair Braiding - 5

Here Lies Love - 4

Illinoise - 4

Mary Jane - 4

Mother Play - 4

Days of Wine and Roses - 3

Doubt: A Parable - 3

Lempicka - 3

The Notebook - 3

Prayer for the French Republic - 3

Back To The Future: The Musical - 2

Grey House - 2

The Great Gatsby - 1

Gutenberg! The Musical! - 1

Monty Python's Spamalot - 1

Patriots - 1

Uncle Vanya - 1

The Who's Tommy - 1