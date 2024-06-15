We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
How to watch the 77th Annual Tony Awards live without cable
Broadway fans, get ready, because the curtain is rising on the 77th Annual Tony Awards! While most years, one or two musicals take center stage during awards season, this year there is plenty of love for all five of the shows nominated for Best Musical. And no clear consensus surrounding the Best Revival of a Musical contenders, either — making this year’s Tony Awards even more exciting. Nominees Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, Hell’s Kitchen, Illinoise, Merrily We Roll Along, Suffs, The Outsiders, The Who’s Tommy, Water for Elephants and Stereophonic are all slated to perform on the Tonys stage. Ariana DeBose will once again host the ceremony. Stars such as Rachel McAdams, Eddie Redmayne and Jim Parsons will be in attendance.
The 77th Tony Awards will air on CBS and stream live on Paramount+’s SHOWTIME tier this Sunday, June 16 at 8 p.m. ET. Here’s what else you need to know:
How to watch the 2024 Tony Awards:
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Stream the Tonys
Date: Sunday, June 16
Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT
Location: Lincoln Center, NYC
TV channel: CBS
Streaming: Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
When are the 2024 Tonys?
The 77th annual Tony Awards will take place this Sunday, June 16, 2024.
What time are the Tonys on?
The 2024 Tonys will air at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT this Sunday.
What channel are the Tonys on?
CBS will once again be the network home of the Tony Awards.
How to watch the Tonys without cable:
For streaming the 2024 Tony Awards, you'll need the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME tier for $12. The subscription is ad-free and includes live access to your local CBS channel — and you can try it out free for 7 days!
In addition to live awards shows on CBS, you can catch live sporting events like Premier League and Champions League games on the platform. But it's not just about live events, Paramount+ also offers a host of other hit shows, plus new and classic movies. Unlike a lot of other streaming services these days, Paramount+ still offers a one-week free trial — so new subscribers can sign up to watch this weekend and check out the rest of the Paramount+ library totally free for seven days.
Tony Awards host 2024:
Everyone get ready for another viral performance, because Academy Award-winning actor Ariana DeBose will once again host this year’s awards.
Who is performing at the Tonys this year?
This year’s Tony Awards will feature performances from Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, Hell’s Kitchen, Illinoise, Merrily We Roll Along, Suffs, The Outsiders, The Who’s Tommy, Water for Elephants and Stereophonic.
How long are the Tonys?
The Tonys start at 8 p.m. ET and are expected to run until 11 p.m. ET.
Where are the Tonys held this year?
This year’s Tony Awards, for the very first time, will be held at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York. Last year the awards moved to the United Palace, and prior to that Radio City Music Hall served as the long-time host.
2024 Tony nominees:
Hell’s Kitchen
Illinoise
The Outsiders
Suffs
Water for Elephants
Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Mary Jane
Mother Play
Prayer for the French Republic
Stereophonic
Appropriate
An Enemy of the People
Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Gutenberg! The Musical!
Merrily We Roll Along
The Who's Tommy
Kristoffer Diaz, Hell's Kitchen
Bekah Brunstetter, The Notebook
Adam Rapp and Justin Levine, The Outsiders
Shaina Taub, Suffs
Rick Elice, Water for Elephants
Adam Guettel, Days of Wine and Roses
David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, Here Lies Love
Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, The Outsiders
Will Butler, Stereophonic
Shaina Taub, Suffs
William Jackson Harper, Uncle Vanya
Leslie Odom, Jr., Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
Liev Schreiber, Doubt: A Parable
Jeremy Strong, An Enemy of the People
Michael Stuhlbarg, Patriots
Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic
Jessica Lange, Mother Play
Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane
Sarah Paulson, Appropriate
Amy Ryan, Doubt: A Parable
Brody Grant, The Outsiders
Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along
Dorian Harewood, The Notebook
Brian d'Arcy James, Days of Wine and Roses
Eddie Redmayne, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Eden Espinosa, Lempicka
Maleah Joi Moon, Hell's Kitchen
Kelli O'Hara, Days of Wine and Roses
Maryann Plunkett, The Notebook
Gayle Rankin, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Will Brill, Stereophonic
Eli Gelb, Stereophonic
Jim Parsons, Mother Play
Tom Pecinka, Stereophonic
Corey Stoll, Appropriate
Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Doubt: A Parable
Juliana Canfield, Stereophonic
Celia Keenan-Bolger, Mother Play
Sarah Pidgeon, Stereophonic
Kara Young, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
Roger Bart, Back To The Future: The Musical
Joshua Boone, The Outsiders
Brandon Victor Dixon, Hell's Kitchen
Sky Lakota-Lynch, The Outsiders
Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along
Steven Skybell, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Shoshana Bean, Hell's Kitchen
Amber Iman, Lempicka
Nikki M. James, Suffs
Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Monty Python's Spamalot
Kecia Lewis, Hell's Kitchen
Lindsay Mendez, Merrily We Roll Along
Bebe Neuwirth, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
dots, Appropriate
dots, An Enemy of the People
Derek McLane, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
David Zinn, Jaja's African Hair Braiding
David Zinn, Stereophonic
AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian, The Outsiders
Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, Hell's Kitchen
Takeshi Kata, Water for Elephants
David Korins, Here Lies Love
Riccardo Hernández and Peter Nigrini, Lempicka
Tim Hatley and Finn Ross, Back To The Future: The Musical
Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Dede Ayite, Appropriate
Dede Ayite, Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Enver Chakartash, Stereophonic
Emilio Sosa, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
David Zinn, An Enemy of the People
Dede Ayite, Hell's Kitchen
Linda Cho, The Great Gatsby
David Israel Reynoso, Water for Elephants
Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Paul Tazewell, Suffs
Isabella Byrd, An Enemy of the People
Amith Chandrashaker, Prayer for the French Republic
Jiyoun Chang, Stereophonic
Jane Cox, Appropriate
Natasha Katz, Grey House
Brandon Stirling Baker, Illinoise
Isabella Byrd, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Natasha Katz, Hell's Kitchen
Bradley King and David Bengali, Water for Elephants
Brian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim, The Outsiders
Justin Ellington and Stefania Bulbarella, Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Leah Gelpe, Mary Jane
Tom Gibbons, Grey House
Bray Poor and Will Pickens, Appropriate
Ryan Rumery, Stereophonic
M.L. Dogg and Cody Spencer, Here Lies Love
Kai Harada, Merrily We Roll Along
Nick Lidster for Autograph, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Gareth Owen, Hell's Kitchen
Cody Spencer, The Outsiders
Daniel Aukin, Stereophonic
Anne Kauffman, Mary Jane
Kenny Leon, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
Lila Neugebauer, Appropriate
Whitney White, Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along
Michael Greif, Hell's Kitchen
Leigh Silverman, Suffs
Jessica Stone, Water for Elephants
Danya Taymor, The Outsiders
Annie-B Parson, Here Lies Love
Camille A. Brown, Hell's Kitchen
Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman, The Outsiders
Justin Peck, Illinoise
Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll, Water for Elephants
Timo Andres, Illinoise
Will Butler and Justin Craig, Stereophonic
Justin Levine, Matt Hinkley and Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance), The Outsiders
Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, Hell's Kitchen
Jonathan Tunick, Merrily We Roll Along
Hell's Kitchen - 13
Stereophonic - 13
The Outsiders - 12
Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club - 9
Appropriate - 8
Merrily We Roll Along - 7
Water for Elephants - 7
Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch - 6
Suffs - 6
An Enemy of the People - 5
Jaja's African Hair Braiding - 5
Here Lies Love - 4
Illinoise - 4
Mary Jane - 4
Mother Play - 4
Days of Wine and Roses - 3
Doubt: A Parable - 3
Lempicka - 3
The Notebook - 3
Prayer for the French Republic - 3
Back To The Future: The Musical - 2
Grey House - 2
The Great Gatsby - 1
Gutenberg! The Musical! - 1
Monty Python's Spamalot - 1
Patriots - 1
Uncle Vanya - 1
The Who's Tommy - 1