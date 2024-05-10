Trucker stops for chicken at supermarket and leaves with life-changing lottery prize
A stop at the supermarket led to a life-changing lottery win for a Virginia trucker.
Russell Gomes was in need of chicken and stopped at a Food Lion in South Boston on his way home from work, Virginia Lottery officials said in a May 10 news release.
Before leaving, he bought a Magnificent 7s scratch-off game. He scratched the ticket in the parking lot and revealed the top prize: $500,000.
“I really didn’t believe it!” Gomes told lottery officials. “It feels great!
The tractor-trailer driver said he doesn’t have immediate plans for his prize money, other than paying for a pre-planned vacation, officials said.
Gomes beat odds of 1 in 612,000 to win the grand prize, according to the Virginia Lottery. Two $500,000 prizes are still up for grabs in the Magnificent 7s game.
South Boston is about a 115-mile drive southwest from Richmond, near the Virginia-North Carolina line.
Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.
If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.
