Trucker stops for chicken at supermarket and leaves with life-changing lottery prize

A stop at the supermarket led to a life-changing lottery win for a Virginia trucker.

Russell Gomes was in need of chicken and stopped at a Food Lion in South Boston on his way home from work, Virginia Lottery officials said in a May 10 news release.

Before leaving, he bought a Magnificent 7s scratch-off game. He scratched the ticket in the parking lot and revealed the top prize: $500,000.

Truck driver Russell Gomes netted a life-changing lottery win after stopping at a Virginia grocery store.

“I really didn’t believe it!” Gomes told lottery officials. “It feels great!

The tractor-trailer driver said he doesn’t have immediate plans for his prize money, other than paying for a pre-planned vacation, officials said.

Gomes beat odds of 1 in 612,000 to win the grand prize, according to the Virginia Lottery. Two $500,000 prizes are still up for grabs in the Magnificent 7s game.

South Boston is about a 115-mile drive southwest from Richmond, near the Virginia-North Carolina line.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

