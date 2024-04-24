Stephan Sterns charged with first-degree murder of Madeline Soto

Stephan Sterns is being charged with first degree murder in the killing of 13-year-old Madeline Soto.

Osceola County court records in the case were updated Wednesday with the charge. State Attorney Andrew Bain and Kissimmee Police Chief Betty Holland called a press conference for 4 p.m., presumably to discuss the charges.

A grand jury is believed to have been considering the case.

Sterns was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning on previously filed sex abuse charges in the case. But his public defender filed a motion to delay the trial as they continue preparing their defense, which Circuit Judge Keith Carsten approved during a hearing.

Detectives with the Kissimmee Police Department have investigated Sterns’ involvement in Madeline’s death since her body was found March 1 in St. Cloud.

Sterns, 37, faces 60 charges for sex crimes ranging from possession of child sex abuse material to eight counts of sexual battery of a child under 12 — which carries up to a life sentence or the death penalty.

Prosecutors have not announced if they will seek Sterns’ execution.

She was reported missing Feb. 26 after her mother, Jennifer Soto, said she didn’t find the teen when she tried picking her up from school. Detectives, however, believe Madeline was dead before she was supposed to be taken to school, pointing to video evidence — which has not been released — of Sterns tossing her items into an apartment complex dumpster.

Soto, who dated Sterns for years before her daughter’s reported disappearance, has cooperated with detectives throughout the investigation, Kissimmee police Chief Betty Holland has said.