Tri-Rivers students and staff to take part in a day of community service

Tri-Rivers Career Center will hold its annual Community Day, a celebration of service and partnership on Friday. About 700 staff and students are expected to engage in community service across the students' home districts spanning Marion, Morrow and Union counties.

Community Day preparations started early and includes a collaboration between Ohio Arts Council TeachArtsOhio (TAO) resident artist Jerzy Drozd and Tri-Rivers’ Interactive Media students, who have designed a custom T-shirt for the event. These shirts symbolize the unity and collaboration at the heart of the community engagement.

"Community Day is a cornerstone of our commitment to the communities we serve. It's a day when our students and staff step out of the classroom and into the community to make a real, tangible difference," said Chris Solis. principal at Tri-Rivers. "It’s truly inspiring to see the impact of our collective efforts, driven by the passion and energy of all involved."

Tri-Rivers Career Center offers high school and adult vocational training serving students in Marion, Morrow and Union counties in Ohio.

Students and staff will participate in a variety of projects, ranging from environmental clean-ups to assisting local non-profits. These activities not only help meet community needs but also enrich the educational experience of students by providing practical, real-world learning opportunities.

Tri-Rivers extends its gratitude to all the community partners and volunteers who support this initiative.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Tri-Rivers Career Center holding its annual Community Day