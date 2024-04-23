Tri-City Herald death notices April 22, 2024

Johnny Fleming

Johnny Mack Fleming, 81, of West Richland, died April 19 in Richland.

He was born in Los Angeles and lived in the Tri-Cities for 42 years.

He was a retired procurement specialist.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Ketsy E. Roeder

Ketsy Eileen Roeder, 71, of Kennewick, died April 20 in Kennewick.

She was born in Pasco and was a lifelong resident of the Tri-Cities.

She was a retired Hanford site carpenter.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Dustin Cook

Dustin Alan Cook, 34, of Kennewick, died April 19 in Kennewick.

He was born in Kennewick and was a lifelong resident of the Tri-Cities.

He was a pipefitter for Plumbers and Steamfitters Local Union 598.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Patricia M. Kuklenski

Patricia Marie Kuklenski, 87, of Kennewick, died April 19, in Kennewick.

She was born in Hayward, Calif. and had lived in the Tri-Cities for three years.

She was a retired substitute teacher for the Los Angeles County School District.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Ramiro Segovia

Ramiro Segovia, 68, of Sedro Woolley, Wash., died April 19 in Seattle.

He was born in Navasota, Texas, and lived in Sedro-Woolley for 10 years.

He was a retired student recruiter.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Teresa R. Edie

Teresa Rose Edie, 61, of Kennewick, died April 19 in Kennewick.

She was born in Richland and was a lifelong resident of the Tri-Cities.

She was a waitress.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Carl Bailey

Carl Bailey, 73, of Medford, Ore., died April 18 in Medford.

He was born in Prosser and lived in the Tri-Cities for 50 years.

He retired from the information technology industry.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Daniel A. Alaniz

Daniel A. Alaniz, 87, of Sunnyside, died April 20 in Sunnyside.

He was born in Reynosa, Tamaulipas, Mexico, and was a longtime Sunnyside resident.

He was a retired agricultural laborer.

Smith Funeral Home, Grandview, is in charge of arrangements.

Gerhard ‘Gary’ E. Wies

Gerhard “Gary” Eugene Wies, 81, of Sunnyside, died April 30 in Sunnyside.

He was born in Lowden, Wash. and was a longtime Sunnyside resident.

He was a retired cement truck driver.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.