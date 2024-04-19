Tri-City Herald death notices April 17-18, 2024

Scott L. Sanborn

Scott Lawrence Sanborn, 42, of Richland, died April 4 in Richland.

He was born in Portland, Ore., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 32 years.

He was a laborer.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Maria B. Candanoza

Maria B. Candanoza, 95, of Pasco, died April 15 in Pasco.

She was born in Mercedes, Texas, and lived in the Tri-Cities for over 50 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Leonard D. Gustafson

Leonard Duane Gustafson, 95, of Richland, died April 11 in Richland.

He was born in Havre, Mont., and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 74 years.

He was a retired chemical engineer.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Fern I. Harris

Fern Irene Harris, 98, of Pasco, died April 13 in Pasco.

She was born in Plummer, Idaho, and was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident.

She was a farmer’s wife.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

James ‘Jim’ A. Clapperton

James “Jim” Arthur Clapperton, 69, of Kennewick, died April 16 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care.

He was born in New Martinsville, W.V., and lived in the Tri-Cities for three years.

He was a retired forester with the Idaho Department of Lands.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Wallace N. Romsos

Wallace Norman Romsos, 89, of Richland, died April 14 in Richland.

He was born in Cameron, Wis., and lived in Richland for 70 years.

He was a retired engineer.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Gilbert A. Tharp

Gilbert Allan Tharp, 93, of Pasco, died April 13 in Pasco.

He was born in Potlatch, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 72 years.

He was a retired laborer.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Jessie Willoughby

Jessie Willoughby, 82, of Richland, died April 13 in Richland.

She was born in San Angelo, Texas, and was a lifelong Richland resident.

She was retired from technology management.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Dennis Roberts

Dennis Roberts, 82, of Kennewick, died April 15 in Kennewick.

He was born in Pocatello, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-Cities for the past 5 1/2 years.

The U.S. Navy veteran was a retired Boeing employee.

The Neptune Society is in charge of the arrangements.

Kirby D. Morrison

Kirby Dale Morrison, 62, of West Richland, died April 11 in West Richland.

He was born in Wichita, Kan., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 48 years.

He was the retired director of the Humane Society.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Leona E. Inglima

Leona Easter Inglima, 92, of Pasco, died April 17 in Kennewick.

She was born in Monterey, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 52 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Samuel ‘Sam’ R. Morrow

Samuel “Sam” Royce Morrow, 72, of Richland and formerly of Sunnyside, died April 17 in Richland.

He was born in Toppenish and was a longtime Tri-Cities and Yakima Valley resident.

He was a retired car salesman.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Gervadine Hughes

Gervadine Hughes, 94, of Pasco, died April 16 in Pasco.

She was born in Fairfield, N.M., and lived in Pasco for 55 years.

She was a retired teacher.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Wayne B. Cobb

Wayne B. Cobb, 84, of Kennewick, died April 18 at home.

He was born in Newgulf, Texas, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 47 years.

He was a retired pipefitter.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Scott E. Dietert

Scott E. Dietert, 87, of Richland, died April 10 in Richland.

He was born in Bartlesville, Okla., and lived in Richland for 42 years.

He was a retired epidemiologist for HEHF.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

John D. Reed

John Dennis Reed, 54, of West Richland, died April 15 in Richland.

He was born in Kennewick and was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident.

He was a senior network engineer for the city of Kennewick.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

David C. Schmelzer

David Carl Schmelzer, 80, of Kennewick, died April 16 in Kennewick.

He was born in Pasco and lived in the Tri-Cities for 80 years.

He was a retired farmer.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Janet L. Hardesty

Janet Lee Hardesty, 74, of Kennewick, died April 17 in Kennewick.

She was born in Downey, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities area for seven years.

She was a supply salesperson for Meg Technologies in Huntington Beach, Calif.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Steven M. Baird

Steven Michael Baird, 66, of Richland, died April 17.

He was born in Crookston, Minn., and was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident.

He was a maintenance mechanic for Lamb Weston for 48 years.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Louis R. Sparre

Louis R. Sparre, 83, of Sunnyside, died April 16 in Sunnyside.

He was born in Baltimore, Maryland, and was a longtime Sunnyside resident.

He was a retired pastor.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

John C. Recker

John Christopher Recker, 69, of Pasco, died April 12 in Kennewick.

He was born at Camp Hanford and lived in Richland for 58 years.

He was the retired owner of a construction business.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Maria A. Marez

Maria Alicia Marez, 71, died April 14 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

She was born in Brownsville, Texas, and lived in the Tri-Cities for the past 50 years.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Betty J. Urbach

Betty Jane Urbach, 94, of Pasco, died April 12 in Pasco.

She was born in Kolin, LA, and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 71 years.

She was a retired Pasco farm wife.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Brian T. Upton

Brian Thomas Upton, 65, of Richland, died April 15 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

He was born in Richland and was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident.

He was a retired GIS analyst on the Hanford site.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Donna J. Eberhart

Donna Jo Eberhart, 73, of Kennewick, died March 18 in Pasco.

She was born in Deadwood, S.D., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 31 years.

She was a retired technician.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Jose Gonzales

Jose Gonzales, 92, of Kennewick, died April 16 in Kennewick and formerly Sunnyside.

He was born in San Ysidro Ranch, Texas, and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.

He was a retired agricultural laborer.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.