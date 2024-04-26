Tri-City Herald death notices April 25, 2024

Ramona Aparicio

Ramona Aparicio, 87, of Richland, died April 24 in Richland.

She was born in La Pryor, Texas, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 54 years.

She was a retired supervisor at Lamb Weston and Tagaris Vineyards.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Zelda L. Bullis

Zelda L. Bullis, 96, of Kennewick, died April 22 in Kennewick.

She was born in Hancock, Maryland, and lived in the Tri-Cities for two years.

She a retired restaurant hostess.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Barbara S. Osborne

Barbara Sue Osborne, 80, of Richland, died April 24 at home.

She was born in Coalinga, Calif., and was a Richland resident for the past three years.

She was a homemaker.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Elmer Libke

Elmer Libke, 87, of Richland, died April 18 in Kennewick.

He lived in Richland for 72 years and was a retired engineer.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

David ‘Alan’ Stanford

David “Alan” Stanford, 61, of Kennewick, died April 24 at home.

He was born in England and lived in the Tri-Cities for the past 21 years.

He was the owner of Spare Time Lanes and Arcade in Kennewick.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Lori A. Christensen

Lori Ann Christensen, 60, of Kennewick, died April 24 in Kennewick.

She was born in Kennewick and was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Diane L. Olson

Diane Lee Olson, 80, of Pasco, died April 24 in Pasco.

She was born in Brainerd, Minn., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 61 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Paula B. Glenn

Paula Beth Glenn, 79, of Richland, died April 23 in Richland.

She was born in Oklahoma, City, Okla., and lived in Richland for 75 years.

She was a retired florist for Arlene’s Flowers.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

John ‘Jack’ Cooper

John “Jack Edward Cooper, 79, of Kennewick, died April 24 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Compton, Calif., and lived in Kennewick for eight years.

He was a retired operations chief for Fullerton, Calif., Fire Department.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Connie B. Rivas

Connie Belynn Rivas, 65, of Spokane Valley, died April 25 in Spokane Valley.

She was born in Kennewick and was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident.

She was a retired homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.