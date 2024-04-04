Traffic, weather and more: What you need to know before next week's solar eclipse in Ohio

From left, Ward Deberson, 8, teacher Park Johnston, and Emerson Rayo, 8, watch the solar eclipse on Monday, August 21, 2017, at the Columbus Metropolitan Library Whetstone Branch in Columbus. The three were with other teachers and students from the North Broadway Children's Center who all gathered at the library to watch the first solar eclipse visible from the United States since 1979.

The total solar eclipse is just four days away.

On Monday, April 8, millions of Ohioans will see the total eclipse, which is set to cross the U.S. from southern Texas traveling northeast through the Midwest and Ohio to Maine. It comes less than seven years after the last one on Aug. 21, 2017. The 2017 eclipse was the first one to sweep the nation since 1918.

This is the first eclipse to cross Ohio in around 200 years, and we won't see another one in the Buckeye state until the end of the century.

Here's everything to know:

What is a solar eclipse?

During a total solar eclipse, the moon blocks the entire face of the sun — known as the photosphere — briefly revealing its outer atmosphere, the corona, or “crown.”

As described by the American Astronomical Society: "At the beginning and end of totality, the thin middle layer of the sun’s atmosphere, the chromosphere, blazes in an arc of ruby red. The sky darkens to a deep twilight blue, with yellow, orange, and pink sunrise/sunset colors on the horizon in all directions. Bright stars and planets shine forth, and the air temperature drops noticeably."

A map showing the total solar eclipse's path through Ohio.

When does the solar eclipse start near me and how long does it last?

The total eclipse will last for approximately three minutes and 40 seconds for those in the path of totality. Southwest Ohio may begin to see it at 3:05 p.m., in Lima at 3:10 p.m., and over Akron and Cleveland at 3:15 p.m., according to NASA projections.

Use the ZIP code locator below to find out when the eclipse begins and ends in your area — and what it will look like.

What will traffic be like in Ohio during the eclipse?

Officials expect 150,000 to 575,000 visitors when the total solar eclipse casts its shadow over Ohio on April 8. The 124-mile-wide path of totality will cross the state from southwest to northeast, briefly blanketing cities like Dayton, Mansfield, Akron and Cleveland in darkness. Cincinnati and Columbus are just south of totality.

More: Where could Ohio traffic be bad during the solar eclipse? See the map from ODOT

The total eclipse will last only a few minutes, but some of the state's major highways could be jammed for hours as people head home, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Southwest and central Ohio may experience some gridlock that morning, and all four models show demand increasing in the hours before the eclipse. But the real snarls are expected once it's over. The heaviest traffic appears in the forecast late afternoon and doesn't appear to ease up for hours.

ODOT said to expect the worst congestion in northwest Ohio around Toledo and Findlay, the closest viewing spot for eclipse tourists from Michigan. Other areas that could be busier than normal include Interstate 71 and Interstate 270 in the Columbus area, Interstate 75 from Dayton to Cincinnati and in northwest Ohio, and Interstate 77 between Akron and Canton.

You can view ODOT’s traffic forecasting map at bit.ly/ODOTeclipsemap.

What is the weather forecast Monday in the Columbus area?

According to the National Weather Service Wilmington office, it will be partly sunny next Monday with a high near 65 degrees with a chance of showers. Dayton also expects partly sunny weather, although Cincinnati is expected to be mostly cloudy.

Where can I watch the eclipse in Columbus, central Ohio?

Here are some central Ohio locations with events and celebrations for viewing the eclipse:

Columbus Zoo & Aquarium Solar-bration , 4850 W. Powell Road, Powell, noon to 4 p.m. - COSI will bring a hands-on activity and demonstrate how the moon blocks the sun during a solar eclipse. Also, Columbus Recreation and Parks will host a trivia game centering around eclipse and conservation questions and Velvet Ice Cream will offer a special "SUNdae" for April 8 only. This event is included with Zoo admission. For admission prices, visit columbuszoo.org/hours-and-rates. (columbuszoo.org/events/solar-eclipse-solar-bration)

COSI Solar Eclipse Experience 2024 , 333 W. Broad St., 1-4 p.m. - COSI will offer hands-on educational STEAM demonstrations and activities, a live video stream of the eclipse in totality, free solar eclipse glasses and STEAM kits (while supplies last), and more. While you're there, check out of the new video, "Eclipse: The Musical," made in partnership with Alphabet Rockers. Tickets to COSI will be available for those who want to continue the learning experience. (cosi.org/2024eclipse/index.html)

COSI and Columbus Metropolitan Library Solar Eclipse Watch Party , 96 Grant Ave., 1-4:40 p.m. - Kids and their families can take part in hands-on science activities and hear stories about space and the eclipse. (columbuslibrary.org/solar-eclipse-2024)

Dublin in the Dark , Riverside Crossing Park, 6635 Riverside Drive, and Coffman Park, 5200 Emerald Parkway, 1:30-4:30 p.m. - These viewing events will include music by a DJ and strolling entertainment. (dublinohiousa.gov/eclipse)

Under the Sun: Solar Eclipse Viewing, The Dawes Arboretum, 7770 Jacksontown Road, Newark, 2-4 p.m. - In addition to hands-on activities for all ages to celebrate the total solar eclipse, representatives from the Newark Earthworks will be on hand to discuss the Hopewell Ceremonial Earthworks and astronomy. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs, blankets and solar eclipse viewers. (dawesarb.org/calendar-events-dawes-arboretum)

View a full list of central Ohio locations on The Dispatch's website.

How to find 2024 solar eclipse glasses

Do not look at the sun on April 8 (or any other day, for that matter) without certified glasses. That is, glasses that meet the International Organization for Standardization for direct solar viewing.

Certified glasses have the ISO 12312-2 labeling clearly printed on them or in the description. The American Astronomical Society website has a long list of approved vendors (see below).

Beware of eclipse scams

Also be on the lookout for fake glasses available on websites like Amazon.

The Ohio Attorney General's Office received a complaint March 19 about possibly fake glasses being sold on Amazon. The listing for the glasses stated that they were "NASA approved," The Dispatch previously reported.

More: Don't be blinded by solar eclipse scams. Here's how Ohioans can spot them

NASA does not endorse glasses, said Rick Fienberg, project manager for the solar eclipse task force of the American Astronomical Society (AAS), a Washington, D.C.-based organization that promotes scientific education and research. The AAS, however, does offer a list of approved glasses vendors online.

When is the next eclipse in Ohio?

The next total solar eclipse visible in Ohio will be on Sept. 14, 2099, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The next total solar eclipse that can be seen from the contiguous U.S. will be on Aug. 23, 2044.

The 2099 total solar eclipse's path of totality includes parts of Ohio.

@Dispatchalerts

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Solar eclipse in Ohio - everything you need to know