ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A tractor-trailer fire has broken out at a business on the east side of Abilene.

Firefighters responded to a fire at Circle D Trucks, located at 4502 East Overland Trail, on Wednesday night. Upon arrival, they found a burning tractor-trailer.

As of 10:00 p.m., the fire has been extinguished.

