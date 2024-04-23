TPUSA affiliates admit to harassing queer ASU professor, set to complete diversion programs

Two Turning Point USA affiliates admitted guilt after facing charges stemming from an incident last year in which they harassed a queer Arizona State University professor.

Kalen D'Almeida, 31, and Braden Joel Ellis, 22, signed off on identical deferred prosecution deals filed with University Lakes Justice Court on Monday. They must now complete court-ordered diversion programs before April 2025.

If they fail to complete the curriculum, they could still be prosecuted.

D'Almeida was charged with harassment, assault and disorderly conduct, all misdemeanor charges. Ellis faced a harassment charge in the case. They initially pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The men confronted and injured writing instructor David Boyles near the Fulton Garage on ASU's campus in Tempe. The altercation left Boyles with scrapes and bruising on his face.

The incident increased scrutiny of common tactics employed by Turning Point USA, a conservative organization that often follows and films college professors. The faculty are usually ones on its "professor watchlist," which the group describes as consisting of "professors who discriminate against conservative students and advance leftist propaganda in the classroom."

It added fuel to a firestorm against ASU at the Arizona Legislature, where some conservative lawmakers were threatening to strip money from the school's already historically diminished public budget. Plus, it raised new questions about security problems facing universities as digital harassment increasingly plays out in the real world and political polarization fuels controversy.

Turning Point USA posted video of the interaction, which shows the men approached Boyles. He said he would not answer their questions, but they continued to follow him and film him, asking him when he "became obsessed with sex education," why children should be present at shows where people "shake their genitals and fake breasts" and how he became "attracted to minors."

"You can't run," D'Almeida told Boyles in the video.

Security footage of the incident showed the D'Almeida and Ellis following Boyles, who appeared to rush toward the person filming him. The surveillance video showed Boyles reaching toward the camera. It then shows D'Almeida rushing toward Boyles and pushing him onto the ground.

ASU continues pledge to protect faculty

ASU officials said Tuesday that they were “pleased with the Turning Point USA defendants’ admission of guilt in court in their respective roles in the harassment and injury inflicted on one of our instructors in October 2023.”

“Harassment or threatening behavior toward ASU employees will not be tolerated,” the university said in a statement.

University President Michael Crow asked Turning Point USA to remove his university's faculty from its "professor watchlist" in April 2023 after several faculty members received harassing emails and voicemails.

University President Michael Crow speaks to graduates at Arizona State University's Fall 2023 Undergraduate Commencement at Mountain America Stadium on Dec. 11, 2023, in Tempe.

After the October incident, he called the D’Almeida and Ellis “cowards,” describing their behavior as “the kind of outrageous conduct that you would expect to see from bullies in a high school cafeteria." Crow pledged that he and other university officials would "do all that we can to end the bullying and intimidation of our faculty members by Turning Point USA."

Months later, ASU Provost Nancy Gonzales told The Arizona Republic that the university was developing additional training tailored to the incident.

Boyles, a Turning Point USA spokesperson and an attorney representing D’Almeida and Ellis did not immediately respond to The Arizona Republic’s request for comment.

A spokesperson for Turning Point USA previously told The Republic that D'Almeida and Ellis did "absolutely nothing wrong." The organization promised to "vigorously defend them" and accused Crow of “lying” about the incident.

“The very clear video evidence documenting this incident will quickly prevail over ASU's gaslighting and the media's propaganda," said Turning Point USA spokesperson Andrew Kolvet in December. "Our team members will be vindicated."

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: TPUSA affiliates admit to harassing queer ASU professor