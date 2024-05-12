Multiple people were shot and two men were killed early Sunday, May 12, 2024, at the Parkway Center shopping center on Apalachee Parkway. At least a dozen Tallahassee Police Department vehicles were on the scene around 5 a.m.

Multiple people were shot and two men killed early Sunday in the parking lot the Parkway Center shopping center on Apalachee Parkway.

The Tallahassee Police Department said the double homicide occurred shortly before 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Apalachee Parkway. A TPD watch commander told the Democrat that none of the businesses were open at the time and the shooting occurred outside.

At least a dozen officers were still on scene several hours after the shooting occurred. Crime scene tape was clearly visible in the parking lot.

TPD said in a social media post that a call came in around 2:23 a.m. about shots fired.

"Officers arrived on scene and located multiple victims with gunshot wounds," TPD said. "Sadly, two adult males were pronounced dead at the scene. Two other adult victims were transported to a local hospital with gunshot wounds. However, their condition is unknown."

TPD did not say whether there were suspects at large or anyone had been taken into custody or arrested.

"This remains an open and active investigation, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available," TPD said.

Detectives asks that anyone who may have witnessed the shooting but didn't speak with officers on scene to call TPD at 850-891-4200. Witness can also call the anonymous Crime Solvers line at 850-574-TIPS.

Contact Jeff Burlew at jburlew@tallahassee.com or 850-599-2180.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: TPD: Multiple people shot, two killed at Apalachee Parkway shopping center