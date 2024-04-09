Florida is tied for 2nd most mass shootings in U.S. in 2024. Here is where they've happened

Last week, a man in a Doral bar fight shot and killed the security guard who intervened and then exchanged gunfire with other security officers before they shot and killed him, according to Miami-Dade police. Two women and four men, including a Doral police officer, also were injured, two of them critically.

The night before, Riviera Beach police responded to reports of a shooting and found four people, including one minor, shot and injured. One of the victims was in critical but stable condition, a police spokesperson said.

That makes nine mass shootings in Florida so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive (GVA). But that's still better than 2023, which saw 12 mass shootings by the same time with seven in January alone. As of April 9, there have been 103 mass shootings nationwide, compared to 149 by the same time in 2023.

Florida is currently tied with Texas for the second-most mass shootings in 2024 to date according to GVA data. California, with much stricter gun laws, is one mass shooting ahead despite having nearly twice the population of Florida and half again the population of Texas.

Last year showed an overall 8-10% decrease in deaths and injuries from gun violence compared to 2022, the GVA said, with some cities seeing 20+% decreases. The FBI reported that violent crime, robberies and burglary were all down in 2023.

The Excerpt podcast: Crime stats show improvement. Why do so many believe it's never been worse?

How many mass shootings in 2024 happened in Florida?

There have been nine mass shootings in Florida this year:

How many mass shootings happened in Florida in 2023?

Florida mass shootings were down slightly last year, with 30 reported in 2023 compared to 31 each year in both 2022 and 2021 and 35 in 2020. During the year, 134 people were injured and 38 were killed. By the end of February, Florida was accounting for nearly 12% of all mass shootings in the country. But a surge around the U.S. — especially in Texas, which also has the most lenient gun laws in the nation — brought Florida's average down to 4.57% of all mass shootings in the U.S. by year's end.

How many people have died so far from gun violence in the U.S. in 2024?

According to GVA data, 4,322 people have died and 7,727 people have been injured from gun violence in the U.S. as of April 9. Of those, 60 children and 306 teens were killed and 127 children and 771 teens were injured. So far, 98 law enforcement officers have been killed or injured, while police have killed 373 people and injured 219 in officer-involved incidents.

There have been 351 people killed in defense, 368 died from unintentional shootings, 1,980 were classified suicides and 178 people died in murder/suicide incidents, the GVA said.

The GVA has temporarily stopped reported total deaths from suicide "until we can get better data" from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

What is considered a mass shooting?

That depends on who you ask. The GVA (and the Congressional Research Service) defines a mass shooting only on the number of people shot in an incident: four or more, not including the shooter.

The FBI does not define "mass shooting" at all. Instead the agency defines "mass killing" or "mass murder" as an incident in which four or more victims are killed by any intentional means, which may include gun violence.

There also may be a distinction made between private and public mass shootings, and mass shootings committed by foreign terrorists are not included no matter where the shooting occurs or how many people are killed.

The GVA numbers may differ from the FBI or CDC as they collect their data from 7,500 law enforcement, government and media sources. The CDC uses death certificates for gun deaths, according to the GVA, and they and the FBI rely on a sampling of courses and then extrapolate the numbers to get estimated totals. Incidents that cannot be verified are not included.

USA TODAY defines a mass shooting as an incident where at least four people are hit with gunfire, even if there are no fatalities. Mass killing refers is an incident in which at least four people are killed.

Which states had the most mass shootings in 2023?

Florida was in the top 10, but not at the top. According to GVA records for 2023, the top states for reported mass shootings are:

Texas: 65

Illinois: 51

California: 50

Pennsylvania: 35

Ohio: 33

North Carolina: 33

Lousiana: 31

Florida: 30

Mississippi, and Georgia: 25 each

How have gun laws changed in Florida over the last year?

As of July 1, 2023, it became legal to carry a concealed weapon in Florida without a license for anyone allowed to legally possess a firearm. Concealed licenses are still an option in Florida, but require mandatory background checks and weapon training.

In the 2024 Florida Legislative Session, 10 bills were proposed to either limit firearms sales and increase penalties or loosen firearm restrictions. All of them died in committee except for HB 485, which would have required the county sheriff or local police chief to return to a suspect upon request any weapon confiscated during an arrest. It was ultimately rejected.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida mass shootings rank it in tie with Texas for 2nd-most in U.S.