Severe storms impact northeast Wisconsin

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Forecast from Storm Team 5…

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch for all counties in the WFRV viewing area around 6:45 p.m., lasting until midnight tonight.

As a reminder, a Tornado Watch indicates favorable conditions for tornadoes, so keep the radar handy and turn on weather alerts during this timeframe.

A line of thunderstorms that has had a history of producing thunderstorms and a few tornadoes is moving through Wisconsin and is expected to move through the area anytime between now and 11pm.

Main impacts are strong damaging winds and heavy downpours, but as the tornado watch shows, large hail and a few tornadoes are possible. The most likely area to see the strongest and most severe storms resides south and west of Appleton, but a few strong to severe storms can not be ruled out in the Green Bay area.

If you have not, now is absolutely the time to be prepared. Have a way to receive weather information ready and charged if a severe thunderstorm or tornado warning is issued, know your severe weather plan, and absolutely seek shelter.





After this storm system exits by around 11 pm, things will clear out but we turn very windy tomorrow with a chance of a spotty shower or storm.

