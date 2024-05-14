Tornado watch issued for several Panhandle counties. Watch storms on Tallahassee radar

It just won't stop.

As recovery efforts continue in the aftermath of Friday's triple tornadoes and more storms that hit the area Monday, a tornado watch has been issued for this morning.

Tornadoes, rain, flooding and hail are all possible again today.

Tornado watch issued for Tallahassee, Panama City

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Florida and Georgia May 14, 2024.

A tornado watch has been issued until 9 a.m. EDT for the following counties:

Bay

Calhoun

Dixie

Franklin

Gadsden

Gulf

Holmes

Jackson

Jefferson

Lafayette

Leon

Liberty

Madison

Taylor

Wakulla

Walton

Washington

The National Weather Service said a couple of tornadoes are possible, along with isolated hail up to the size of pingpong balls.

Scattered wind gusts up to 70 mph also are possible.

Wind advisory issued. Gusts could reach 50 mph

A wind advisory has been issued until noon EDT. Southeast winds of 20 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 40 and 50 mph are expected for portions of the Big Bend and Panhandle.

