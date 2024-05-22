Tornado warning issued for Marathon, Lincoln and Langlade counties; tornado confirmed 19 miles west of Wausau

A tornado warning is in effect until 8:30 p.m. Tuesday for Marathon County, Lincoln County and Langlade counties.

At 8:17 p.m., a severe squall line capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage was located along a line extending from near Birch Trails Girl Scout Camp to near Dutch Corners to 8 miles east of Merrill to 10 miles northeast of Wausau, moving northeast at 70 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

These dangerous storms will be near Tomahawk and Gilbert around 8:25 p.m., and Harrison and Parrish around 8:30 p.m.

Other locations impacted by these tornadic storms include Ackley Wildlife Area, Dudley, Kempster, Ormsby, Otis, Bavaria, Deerbrook, Otter Lake Campground, Hogarty and Jeffris.

Tree damage is likely and flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Damage to roofs, windows, mobile homes and vehicles will occur, the weather service said.

At 7:47 p.m., a confirmed tornado was located 13 miles east of Abbotsford, of 19 miles west of Wausau, moving northeast at 80 mph, according to the National Weather Service. There have been public reports of a tornado on the ground in the Unity area and west of Spencer.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Stevens Point Journal: Tornado warning issued for Marathon, Lincoln and Langlade counties