Tornado hits Temple, Bell County area

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado was reported in Bell County Wednesday evening. NWS will survey storm damage on Thursday for areas from Morgan’s Point to Temple to Seaton in east Bell County.

Severe thunderstorms moved through the area on Wednesday, where video of a tornado in the City of Temple was received, the weather service said. Additional areas could be surveyed if further storm reports are received.

Bell County Public Health posted on social media saying the City of Temple declared an emergency declaration due to Wednesday’s storms.

A tornado was reported in Temple on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service (Jordan Belt/KXAN News)

Storm damage in Temple (Courtesy Karen Rankin)

The storm peeled away the walls of a Shipley’s Donuts building and knocked over power lines. KXAN photojournalist Jordan Belt was in Temple and reported wood piercing through the building of a Walgreens as well. We also saw snapped utility poles, as well as debris from the roof of a hotel with water spraying from the building. Cars at a Walmart parking lot were also damaged.

The weather service said result from the survey should be complete Thursday evening.

