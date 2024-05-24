Tornado on the ground for nearly an hour in southwest Oklahoma

TechCrunch

Foursquare, the location-focused outfit that in 2020 merged with Factual, another location-focused outfit, is joining the parade of companies to make cuts to one of its biggest cost centers – employees – in 2024. Per an email sent out to staffers Thursday afternoon by current CEO Gary Little and viewed by TechCrunch, 105 employees were just let go as the company seeks to “streamline” its operations, and “set the company on more sustainable financial footing.” Impacted employees saw their system access removed upon receipt of Foursquare’s notification email.