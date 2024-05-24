Tornado on the ground for nearly an hour in southwest Oklahoma
A tornado was on the ground for nearly an hour in southwestern Oklahoma on Thursday evening, the National Weather Service said. There were reports of some homes damaged, but no injuries.
Greenfield, Iowa, was hit with massive tornadoes on Tuesday — as well as other parts of the Midwest — continuing the streak of severe weather storms across the country.
Severe thunderstorms are expected in parts of southeastern Texas and the Mississippi Valley.
