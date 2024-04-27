Tornado Damage Surveyed in Omaha Suburb

Severe damage was surveyed in parts of Omaha, Nebraska, on Friday, April 26, after a tornado struck the area.

Footage filmed by Scott Nicholson shows extensive damage in the Elkhorn suburb of Omaha in the second clip, and a funnel looming in Dwight, located 60 miles west of Omaha, in the first clip.

Omaha Police Department urged locals to avoid the area as emergency personnel worked assist those affected by the tornado. Credit: Scott Nicholson via Storyful

Video Transcript

Oh, it's right there, too.Stops up.Oh, it's right there, too.Stops up.Oh, it's right there too.Stops up.