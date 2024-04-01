Topgolf sets opening date in Durham. For real this time.

After nearly 10 years and a few false starts, Topgolf is ready to open its first Triangle location.

On April 12, the Dallas-based company will open its new location in south Durham near Research Triangle Park. The company said the site will employ around 400 people.

Topgolf is a high-tech golf facility featuring higher-end food, drinks and amenities than most traditional driving ranges. It offers hitting bays where visitors can play a range of simulated golf games and watch from cushioned furniture. The South Durham complex will have 102 outdoor bays across three levels.

In an email Monday announcing the opening, a Topgolf spokesperson clarified it was not an April Fools’ Day joke. The disclaimer was justified.

Topgolf has sought to enter the Triangle since late 2014, first looking at sites in Cary Crossroads and Cary Towne Center. Both of these attempts failed after local residents raised concerns.

In 2019, Topgolf shifted its attention to Durham. Two years later, it said it would open at the Park on Page development by the summer of 2022. This month, the company will finally welcome customers at this location, 4901 Topgolf Way (previously known as 4865 Page Road), which sits just west of I-540 and I-40.

This will be the third Topgolf in North Carolina, joining a pair in Charlotte. The company said the Durham location will be its 89th in the United States and its 99th worldwide. Carolina Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon was among its early investors.

The Triangle complex will compete with Raleigh’s Drive Shack, which opened in 2019 and is about a 15-minute drive southeast.