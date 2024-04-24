Topeka contemplates city manager in special meeting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The city council had another special session to again discuss the two finalists for the vacant city manager position.

The choice is down to Alan Howze of Kansas City, Kansas and Robert Perez of Dallas, Texas. Both candidates have over 20 years of experience working in leadership positions for local governments.

At a press conference Tuesday morning ahead of the special session, Mayor Padilla and Nienstedt said they were confident no announcement would be made, which held true. No information was provided following the two-hour meeting.

KSNT 27 News spoke to district 8 Topeka councilman Spencer Duncan, who says there is no need to rush the decision.

“We are moving forward, you know you can do things fast, or you can do things right,” Duncan said. “And we are trying to be very deliberate in these discussions because we want to get this right. It’s important for the city, it’s important for people who work in the city, and so that’s really all this is. It’s nothing but us just making sure that we’re checking every box.”

Interim city manager Richard Nienstedt has held the job since last July, when previous city manager Stephen Wade was terminated. According to the city, Wade had an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate.

The council will not meet again until May 7.

