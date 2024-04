These are the top 100 high schools in Massachusetts, according to a new ranking

U.S. News and World Report has released its ranking of the best high schools in Massachusetts for 2024, and Boston Latin School once again topped the list.

In addition to ranking No. 1 among schools in the Bay State, it checked in at 27th on U.S. News and World Report’s list of the best high schools in America.

The news outlet reviewed 25,000 public high schools nationwide for its national ranking, with 351 Massachusetts schools making the local ranking.

BASIS Peoria in Peoria, Arizona, was ranked the top high school in all of America.

Schools were ranked based on six key indicators: college readiness (20%), state assessment proficiency (20%), state assessment performance (20%), underserved student performance (10%), college curriculum breadth (10%), and graduation rate (10%).

The top 100 high schools in Massachusetts ranked as follows:

Boston Latin School -- Boston Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion Charter School -- Hadley Lexington High School -- Lexington Advanced Math and Science Academy Charter School -- Marlboro Sturgis Charter Public School -- Hyannis John D. O’Bryant School of Mathematics and Science -- Boston Hopkinton High School -- Hopkinton Dover-Sherborn Regional High School -- Dover Boston Latin Academy -- Boston Acton-Boxborough Regional High School -- Acton Wayland High School -- Wayland Weston High School -- Weston Medfield Senior High School -- Medfield The Bromfield School -- Harvard Mystic Valley Regional Charter School -- Malden Belmont High School -- Belmont Manchester Essex Regional High School -- Manchester Pioneer Charter School of Science -- Everett Westford Academy -- Westford Concord Carlisle High School -- Concord Norwell High School -- Norwell Pioneer Charter School of Science 2 (PCSS-2) -- Saugus Winchester High School -- Winchester Hampden Charter School of Science -- Chicopee Mt Greylock Regional High School -- Williamstown Needham High School -- Needham Westborough High School -- Westborough Wellesley High School -- Wellesley Milton High School -- Milton Algonquin Regional High School -- Northborough Arlington High School -- Arlington Cohasset High School -- Cohasset Tahanto Regional High School -- Boylston Sharon High School -- Sharon Abby Kelley Foster Charter Public School -- Worcester Littleton High School -- Littleton Lenox Memorial High School -- Lenox Brookline High School -- Brookline Nashoba Regional -- Bolton Westwood High School -- Westwood Salem Academy Charter School -- Salem Hingham High School -- Hingham Newton North High School -- Newton Excel Academy Charter School -- Boston Medway High School -- Medway Newton South High School -- Newton Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School -- Hamilton Groton Dunstable Regional -- Groton Shrewsbury Senior High School -- Shrewsbury Old Rochester Regional High School -- Mattapoisett North Quincy High School -- Quincy Duxbury High School -- Duxbury Lynnfield High School -- Lynnfield Franklin High School -- Franklin Mansfield High School -- Mansfield Natick High School -- Natick Scituate High School -- Scituate Hopedale Junior Senior High School -- Hopedale Millis High School -- Millis Melrose High School -- Melrose Ashland High School -- Ashland Holliston High School - -Holliston Community Charter School of Cambridge -- Cambridge Ipswich High School -- Ipswich Bedford High School -- Bedford Masconomet Regional High School -- Boxford Andover High School -- Andover King Philip Regional High School -- Wrentham Nauset Regional High School -- Eastham KIPP Academy Lynn Charter School -- Lynn Pentucket Regional Senior High School -- West Newbury Frontier Regional -- South Deerfield Canton High School -- Canton Reading Memorial High School -- Reading Sandwich High School -- Sandwich Monomoy Regional High School -- Harwich Newburyport High School -- Newburyport Hull High School -- Hull Mashpee High School - -Mashpee Tantasqua Regional Senior High School -- Fiskdale Prospect Hill Academy Charter School -- Cambridge Foxborough High School -- Foxboro Swampscott High School -- Swampscott Oliver Ames High School -- Easton Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School -- Sudbury Marblehead High School -- Marblehead Hanover High School -- Hanover Chelmsford High School -- Chelmsford Wakefield Memorial High School -- Wakefield Pioneer Valley Regional -- Northfield Pembroke High School -- Pembroke Falmouth High School -- Falmouth Hopkins Academy -- Hadley North Reading High School -- North Reading Seekonk High School -- Seekonk North Andover High School -- North Andover Dedham High School -- Dedham Cambridge Rindge and Latin -- Cambridge Rockport High School -- Rockport Blackstone Valley -- Upton

To view all 351 Massachusetts schools in the power ranking, click here.

