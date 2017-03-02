Tom Hanks sends White House press corps a new espresso machine

The new White House press corps coffeemaker, courtesy of Tom Hanks. (Photo: Olivier Knox/Yahoo News)

Days after President Trump declared war on the press, calling the “fake news” media “the enemy of the people” and canceling his appearance at the upcoming White House Correspondents’ Dinner, the White House press corps got a shot of support from one of America’s most beloved actors: Tom Hanks.

Hanks sent reporters working inside the White House an espresso machine along with a typewritten note.

“Keep up the good fight for Truth, Justice, and the American Way,” the note reads. “Especially for the Truth part.”

The machine, which was delivered along with a stack of Illy coffee pods, was engraved with the manufacturer’s slogan: “For Music ~ Puccini. For Art ~ Bernini. For Espresso ~ Pasquini.”

It’s not the first coffee machine the “Sully” star has gifted to White House scribes.

During a 2004 visit to the White House, Hanks was surprised to discover that the press corps did not have a working coffeemaker, so he sent an espresso machine.

He even checked in on it during a return visit in 2010.

“You know you are supposed to clean this after every use,” Hanks joked, per CNN. “You are supposed to wipe that off. Look at the buildup there!”

Before leaving, the Academy Award winner promised to replace the six-year-old machine.

A few days later, a new, upgraded model arrived.

This is the third time over the last few years that Mr. @tomhanks has sent a brand new espresso machine to the White House press corps pic.twitter.com/TRkSKBwlYe — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 2, 2017





