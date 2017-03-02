Republican slams Democratic women for wearing white to Trump’s speech

Representative Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., strongly criticized the Democratic congresswomen who wore white to President Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, dismissing the move as “weird” and characterizing it as an homage to Hillary Clinton’s failed presidential bid.

“But by the way, did you notice how poorly several of them were dressed, as well?” Cramer said Wednesday, during a radio town hall broadcast from Fargo, N.D., Politico reported. “It is a syndrome. There is no question. There is a disease associated with the notion that a bunch of women would wear bad-looking white pantsuits in solidarity with Hillary Clinton to celebrate her loss. You cannot get that weird.”

Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Fla., the chair of the House Democratic Women’s Working Group, whose district encompasses Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, led the effort to wear white, in order to visibly promote gender equality.

I wear suffragette white at #JointSession as a pledge to protect women's health, fair pay, paid leave & more! #WomenWearWhite — Rep. Lois Frankel (@RepLoisFrankel) February 28, 2017





Tonight, Democratic Members will wear suffragette white to oppose Republican attempts to roll back women's progress #WomenWearWhite pic.twitter.com/lh5YAIfVGW — Rep. Lois Frankel (@RepLoisFrankel) February 28, 2017





White is closely associated with the women’s suffrage movement. Clinton notably donned white throughout her campaign, including during her speech at the Democratic National Convention, when she officially became the first female presidential nominee of a major party in the United States.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi responded to Cramer’s comments on Wednesday, tweeting, “Thank you for illustrating why we so badly need to honor #WomensHistoryMonth.”





A spokesman for Cramer did not respond to a request for comment.



