Under fire, Sessions says he’s willing to recuse himself from Russia probe if ‘appropriate’

Attorney General Jeff Sessions says that he is willing to recuse himself “whenever it’s appropriate” amid growing bipartisan calls for him to do so.

“I have said whenever it’s appropriate, I will recuse myself,” Sessions told an NBC News reporter early Thursday morning. “There’s no doubt about that.”

In @NBCNews exclusive video AG Sessions says he will recuse himself from Russia investigation whenever appropriate: pic.twitter.com/wKajg9MUJj — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) March 2, 2017





During a tour of the U.S.S. Gerald Ford Thursday afternoon, President Trump expressed support for his embattled attorney general, saying he had “total” confidence in Sessions.

When asked by reporters if Sessions should recuse himself, Trump replied: “I don’t think so.”

The comments came on the heels of a report that Sessions met twice with Russia’s ambassador to the United States during the 2016 presidential campaign while he was chairman of the Senate Armed Services Strategic Forces Subcommittee and an informal adviser to then-candidate Trump. During his confirmation hearings, Sessions did not disclose that he had contact with Russian officials.

Trump said that he believes Sessions “probably” testified truthfully about his contact with the Russian ambassador. The president said he was “not aware” Sessions had been in contact with the Russians before it was reported late Wednesday by the Washington Post.

The revelation sparked calls from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle for Sessions to recuse himself.

Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, was among the first Republicans to do so.

AG Sessions should clarify his testimony and recuse himself — Jason Chaffetz (@jasoninthehouse) March 2, 2017





House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., initially appeared to follow suit.

“I think [for] the trust of the American people, you recuse yourself,” McCarthy said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Thursday. “I don’t have all the information in front of me. I don’t want to prejudge, but I just think for any investigation going forward, you want to make sure everybody trusts the investigation. … I think it’d be easier.”

.@GOPLeader says on Morning Joe that AG Sessions should recuse himself from Russian investigation pic.twitter.com/ZAMcMUDqB3 — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) March 2, 2017





But in a subsequent appearance on “Fox & Friends,” McCarthy appeared to walk back those comments.

“I am not calling on him to recuse himself,” he said. “I was asked on ‘Morning Joe’ if he needs to recuse himself going forward. As you just heard, Attorney General Sessions said that he would recuse himself going forward [as] appropriate, and that’s all my answer was. It’s amazing how people spin things so quickly.”

Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, though, made his view on Sessions clear.

“Jeff Sessions is a former colleague and a friend,” Portman said. “But I think it would be best for him — and for the country — to recuse himself.”

At his weekly press briefing Thursday morning, House Speaker Paul Ryan said Sessions should recuse himself if he becomes the subject of a probe.

“I think he answered that question this morning,” Ryan said. “If he himself is the subject of an investigation, of course he would.”

“We meet with ambassadors all the time,” Ryan added. “It’s really common for members of Congress to meet with ambassadors.”

In his impromptu interview with the NBC reporter, Sessions said he never discussed the campaign in his meetings with the Russian ambassador.

“I have not met with any Russians at any time to discuss any political campaign,” he said. “Those remarks are unbelievable to me and are false. I don’t have anything else to say about that.”

During his confirmation hearing, Sessions was asked by Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., what he would do if there was “any evidence that anyone affiliated with the Trump campaign communicated with the Russian government in the course of this campaign.”

Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., is shown during a break in his confirmation hearing in January for the attorney general post. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) More