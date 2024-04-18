Tlaib and Dingell sponsor Arab American Heritage Month resolution

Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Debbie Dingell at a meeting on the EPA in Dearborn, Oct. 11, 2019 | Ken Coleman

U.S. Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-Detroit) and Debbie Dingell (D-Ann Arbor) on Wednesday reintroduced a resolution recognizing April as Arab American Heritage Month.

“It is always an honor to introduce this resolution recognizing Arab American Heritage Month,” said Tlaib in a statement. “As a proud and unapologetic Arab American woman serving in Congress, and the Congresswoman representing one of the largest Arab American communities in our country, I know how important it is that our community feels seen by our federal government. Arab Americans have made invaluable contributions to our nation. I look forward to getting April permanently designated as Arab American Heritage Month and ensuring that the Middle Eastern and North African community finally receives the recognition and resources they deserve.”

The resolution says that ‘National Arab American Heritage Month’ is “necessary to address the misconceptions, misinformation, Arabophobia, anti-Arabism, and discrimination against Arab Americans by celebrating their accomplishments and providing factual information about Arab American culture and persons and the need for public education, awareness, and policies that are culturally competent when describing, discussing, and addressing the impacts of being Arab American in all aspects of American society.”

Dingell said in a statement that “Arab Americans are part of the fabric of our country and are integral to our communities in Southeast Michigan and across America.

“They have helped shape Michigan’s identity, sharing their culture and traditions with us. They are doctors, teachers, business owners, service members, and most importantly, neighbors and friends. Arab Americans help make our state and country better every day. I’m proud to recognize April as Arab American Heritage Month to honor the continued accomplishments and impact of this community,” she said.

This legislation is cosponsored by U.S. Reps. André Carson (D-Ind.), Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-N.J.), Jim McGovern (D-Mass.), Delia Ramirez (D-Ill.) and Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill).

The post Tlaib and Dingell sponsor Arab American Heritage Month resolution appeared first on Michigan Advance.