Tipton Love's to receive EV charger

Mar. 28—The Love's Travel Stop in Tipton County will be one of the first sites to receive an electric vehicle charging station through the state's Charging the Crossroads program.

The business, located at 1875 S. Campbell Crossing at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Indiana 28 in Tipton County, is one of 39 sites across the state to receive the EV charging stations.

The charging station is expected to be installed sometime in 2025, the Indiana Department of Transportation said in a press release Thursday.

"Today's announcement brings U.S. one step closer to expanding reliable charging infrastructure across Indiana," INDOT Commissioner Mike Smith said in a prepared statement. "We look forward to working together with selected site owner-operators and contractors to build out the state's EV charging network."

Later this year, INDOT anticipates the release of a second round for the Charging the Crossroads program focused on addressing remaining gaps in the state's EV charging network.

Charging stations must be installed every 50 miles along Indiana's Alternative Fuel Corridors, within one mile of an intersection or interchange to meet federal build out requirements.

Alternative Fuel Corridors are interstates or highways that have been designated by the Federal Highway Administration to support the installation of EV infrastructure at strategic locations along major national highways.

The approved AFCs include:

* U.S. 30 between I-65 and I-69

* Indiana 62 (from Indiana 69 to Indiana 66) and Indiana 66 (from Indiana 62 to Indiana 69)

* U.S. 36 (from Ronald Regan Parkway to I-465)

* U.S. 40 ((from Ronald Regan Parkway to I-465)

* U.S. 50 (from Illinois state line to Ohio state line)

* U.S. 41 (from I-80/94 to Indiana 63)

* Indiana 63 (from U.S. 41 Carbondale to U.S. 41 Terre Haute)

* U.S. 41 (from Terre Haute to Kentucky state line)

Interested potential applicants are encouraged to register with INDOT's EV Partner Directory and sign up for program updates at https://chargingthecrossroads.com/.

The NEVI program was created by the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law with the goal of deploying a national network of at least 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations by 2030 to reduce range anxiety and encourage wider adoption of electric vehicles.

The program is authorized at nearly $5 billion nationally over the next five years and Indiana is expected to receive nearly $100 million in NEVI funds to expand the state's charging network.

NEVI will fund up to 80% of the installation of EV charging stations and up to five years of operations and maintenance. The remaining costs would be funded by site owner and operators.