TIMELINE: Central Florida braces for possible second round of overnight storms

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida residents are advised to stay vigilant overnight as there's a slight chance of encountering another round of storms and showers.

If these storms materialize, they may bring the threat of large hail and frequent lightning. The anticipated timing for these storms would be after 10 p.m. and continuing through 4 a.m.

By daybreak on Saturday, the front causing these disturbances is expected to dissipate, heralding a promising start to the weekend. Saturday promises to be pleasant, albeit breezy, with northern winds blowing at 10-20 mph.

Saturday will be rain-free, offering ideal conditions for outdoor activities. While Sunday carries a minimal 10% chance of a passing shower, it remains favorable mainly for Mother's Day celebrations.

Looking ahead to the coming week, an unsettled weather pattern looms, though specifics regarding the day with the highest rain chance and expected rainfall amounts remain uncertain. A clearer picture is anticipated by Sunday evening or Monday morning at the latest.

Next week that front comes back northward and parks over the state. It'll focus on periodic downpours and storms for much of next week. Its clouds and rain will keep temperatures slightly lower, with highs generally in the upper 80s. That said, it'll be more humid and very likely represent the start of the rainy season.

